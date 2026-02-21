The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

Discussion about this post

William Kinney
3h

Perfect! Dead men can’t make themselves undead.

The written law is no longer the law as the Holy Spirit places that law on your heart.

You can do whatever you want which is only to please God. Something freewill types don’t understand.

Freewill types are bonded to written law making them slaves to it. Because if you can choose then you can loose so works of all sorts required.

The Amish and mendonites are the perfect example.

