From Gospel to Glory

The New Testament begins with the Gospels—three Synoptics that show what Jesus did, and John, which reveals who He is. Acts follows with the story of the early church and the Spirit’s power spreading the gospel. Paul’s letters lay the theological foundation and guide the formation of churches, while the General Epistles encourage faith, love, and endurance. It all culminates in Revelation, where Christ is revealed as the victorious Lord, returning to make all things new.

Matthew: The King and His Kingdom

Written by Matthew, a former tax collector whom Jesus called to be one of the twelve apostles, this gospel presents Jesus as the promised Messiah to a primarily Jewish audience through extensive quotations from the Old Testament.

Matthew traces Christ’s royal lineage through King David to Abraham, records the Sermon on the Mount as the constitution of the kingdom, and presents five major teaching discourses (Sermon on the Mount 5:1; Missionary instructions 10:5; Kingdom parables 13:1; Community life 18:1; Olivet prophecy 24:3), and culminates with the Great Commission, which commands believers to make disciples of all nations, baptizing them and teaching them to observe all that Christ commanded.

Mark: The Servant of Urgent Action

The shortest and most fast-paced gospel presents Christ as the suffering Servant prophesied in Isaiah, written by John Mark, a young companion of Peter who recorded the apostle’s eyewitness testimony.

Mark uses the word “immediately” 41 times; 80% of all uses of this word in the entire New Testament occur in Mark’s gospel. For example, Mark 1:9-12 states, “In those days Jesus came from Nazareth of Galilee and was baptized by John in the Jordan. And when he came up out of the water, immediately he saw the heavens being torn open and the Spirit descending on him like a dove. And a voice came from heaven, “You are my beloved Son; with you I am well pleased.” The Spirit immediately drove him out into the wilderness.”

This relentless pace focuses on what Jesus did rather than what He said, creating urgency as the narrative rushes toward His climactic crucifixion and resurrection.

Luke: The Son of Man with Compassion

Written by Luke, the beloved physician, companion of Paul, and the only Gentile writer of the New Testament, this gospel presents Jesus as the perfect Son of Man, tracing His genealogy back to Adam.

Luke highlights Jesus as the true Son of Man, ‘Jesus… the son of Adam, the son of God’ (Luke 3:23, 38). He highlights Christ’s compassion for the poor, women, Gentiles, and social outcasts. Only Luke includes the parable of the Good Samaritan: “But a Samaritan, as he journeyed, came to where he was, and when he saw him, he had compassion” (Luke 10:33), and the parable of the Prodigal Son: “But while he was still a long way off, his father saw him and felt compassion, and ran and embraced him and kissed him” (Luke 15:20). These unique accounts underscore Luke’s portrait of Christ’s mercy and His mission “to seek and to save the lost” (Luke 19:10).

John: The Eternal Son of God

Written by the Apostle John, the ‘Beloved Disciple’—and the one to whom Jesus entrusted the care of His mother at His crucifixion—this Gospel presents Jesus as the eternal Word made flesh and emphasizes the importance of believing in Him for eternal life.

John opens, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God… And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us” (1:1,14). He structures his Gospel around 7 miracles and 7 “I Am” statements that reveal Christ’s deity: turning water to wine (2), healing the nobleman’s son (4), healing the lame man (5), feeding 5,000 (6), walking on water (6), healing the blind man (9), and raising Lazarus from the dead (11). Interwoven are His “I am” declarations: “I am the bread of life” (6:35), “light of the world” (8:12), “the door” and “good shepherd” (10:7,11), “the resurrection and the life” (11:25), “the way, the truth, and the life” (14:6), and “the true vine” (15:1). John states his purpose: “These are written so that you may believe… and that by believing you may have life in his name” (20:31).

The Beginning: Early Church History

Acts: Two Apostles, One Mission

Luke’s sequel chronicles the explosive growth of Christianity from Jerusalem to Rome, and all through the power of the Holy Spirit.

The narrative divides naturally between Peter’s ministry to the Jews (chapters 1-12) and Paul’s mission to the Gentiles (chapters 13-28), demonstrating the gospel’s expansion from Jerusalem to Judea and Samaria and ultimately to the ends of the earth; this shift reveals God’s redemptive plan to bring salvation to all nations through the church in fulfillment of Christ’s Great Commission.

The Doctrines: The Pauline Epistles

Romans: Theological Foundation

Paul constructs the most systematic presentation of the gospel ever written, moving from universal condemnation to justification by faith alone and then to practical Christian living.

Paul, specially appointed by Christ post-resurrection to be the apostle to the Gentiles (Rom. 1:1,5), declares God’s existence as evident through creation: “His invisible attributes, namely, his eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived… so they are without excuse” (Rom. 1:20). Those who repeatedly suppress this truth are “given up to a debased mind to do what ought not to be done” (Rom. 1:28). From this foundation of universal guilt, Paul builds his case for justification by faith alone: “For we hold that one is justified by faith apart from works of the law” (Rom. 3:28), leading believers from deep theological understanding to passionate worship of God: “Oh, the depth of the riches and wisdom and knowledge of God! To him be glory forever” (Rom. 11:33,36).

1 Corinthians: Confronting Dysfunction

Paul addresses division, sexual immorality, litigation between believers, and abuse of spiritual gifts.

He provides the Bible’s most comprehensive teaching on the resurrection: “If Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile; you are still in your sins. But in fact Christ has been raised from the dead” (1 Cor. 15:17,20). In Chapter 13, he offers the most beautiful and complete description of love ever written—a passage often read at weddings—declaring, ‘Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast… It bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never ends’ (1 Cor. 13:4, 7–8).

2 Corinthians: Ministry Through Suffering

Paul’s most personal letter defends His apostolic authority against false teachers while revealing the paradox of ministerial suffering producing spiritual fruit.

This epistle showcases weakness as the platform for God’s strength, declaring, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness” (2 Cor. 12:9), and affirming, “When I am weak, then I am strong” (2 Cor. 12:10).

Galatians: Liberty in Christ

Paul’s most passionate letter defends justification by faith alone against Judaizers who demanded circumcision for salvation.

Martin Luther famously said, “The Epistle to the Galatians is my epistle, to which I have wedded myself. It is my Catherine Von Bora (Luther’s wife).” Written with white-hot intensity, this epistle proclaims that sinners are saved not by works of the law, but by grace alone through faith alone on account of Christ alone—the foundation of the protestant revolution: “A person is not justified by works of the law but through faith in Jesus Christ” (Gal. 2:16). Paul declares, “In Christ Jesus you are all sons of God, through faith” (Gal. 3:26), no longer slaves under the law, and warns, “You are severed from Christ, you who would be justified by the law; you have fallen away from grace” (Gal. 5:4).

Ephesians: Your Position in Christ

Paul reveals the mystery of the church as Christ’s body, explores the believer’s heavenly position, and applies these truths to practical relationships.

This letter soars to theological heights—proclaiming, “He chose us in him before the foundation of the world… In love he predestined us for adoption” (Eph. 1:4–5)—while remaining intensely practical in applying these truths to marriage: “Husbands, love your wives, as Christ loved the church” (Eph. 5:25), family: “Children, obey your parents in the Lord” (Eph. 6:1), workplace: “Bondservants, obey your earthly masters… with a sincere heart, as you would Christ” (Eph. 6:5), and spiritual warfare: “Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil” (Eph. 6:11). Unlike Galatians’ defensive urgency against false teachers, Ephesians unfolds the riches of grace and the believer’s exalted position, “raised up with him and seated… with him in the heavenly places” (Eph. 2:6), calmly and deliberately.

Philippians: Joy in Chains

Written from imprisonment, Paul demonstrates that circumstances cannot diminish Christian joy rooted in Christ.

This letter presents Christ as the supreme example of humility in the famous kenosis passage (2:5–8), where He emptied Himself, took the form of a servant, and became obedient to death—even death on a cross; it also teaches contentment in every circumstance through the secret of being strengthened by Christ (4:11–13), and introduces the concept of pressing toward the goal for the prize of the upward call while forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead (3:12–14).

Colossians: Christ’s Supremacy

Paul confronts early Gnostic heresy by exalting Christ’s deity and cosmic authority.

This letter proclaims Christ’s preeminence over all creation—declaring that by Him all things were created and in Him all things hold together (1:15–17)—while exposing the futility of human philosophy, angel worship, legalistic rituals, and ascetic practices (2:8, 16–23); Paul insists that believers are complete in Christ, who is the head of all principality and power (2:9–10), warning against the hollow traditions of humanity that deny His absolute sufficiency.

1 Thessalonians: Living for His Return

Paul commends young believers facing persecution, defends His ministry, and provides crucial teaching on Christ’s return.

This letter offers detailed comfort to believers who have died before Christ’s return, assuring the Thessalonians that the dead in Christ will rise first (4:13–18), while emphasizing the importance of holy living through sexual purity (4:3–8), brotherly love (4:9–10), and productive work (4:11–12) as they await His coming.

2 Thessalonians: Clarifying His Coming

Paul addresses confusion about the Day of the Lord (the Second Coming), warns against deception, and commands those who refuse to work to stop being a burden.

This letter corrects the false teaching that Christ had already returned and that believers were in the tribulation period (2:1–3), while commanding them not to become idle in their waiting (3:6–12); confident hope in His return must produce diligent, present living, not lazy speculation.

1 Timothy: The Church Leadership Manual

Paul instructs His young protégé on qualifications for elders and deacons, warns against false teaching, and provides guidance for various groups within the church.

This pastoral epistle emphasizes that sound doctrine protects healthy churches (1:3–7), declaring that godliness with contentment is of great gain (6:6) while warning against the love of money as a root of all kinds of evil (6:10); Timothy must guard what has been entrusted to him (6:20) and avoid godless chatter that leads believers astray (6:20–21).

2 Timothy: Final Charge

Writing from his final Roman imprisonment, Paul charges Timothy to guard the gospel, endure suffering, and remain faithful to the Scriptures.

Paul reminds him, “By the Holy Spirit who dwells within us, guard the good deposit entrusted to you” (2 Tim. 1:14). He exhorts, “Share in suffering as a good soldier of Christ Jesus” (2 Tim. 2:3). The letter contains his famous declaration, “All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work” (2 Tim. 3:16–17). Knowing false teaching would arise, Paul charges, “Preach the word; be ready in season and out of season; reprove, rebuke, and exhort, with complete patience and teaching” (2 Tim. 4:2).

Titus: Establishing Order

Paul again outlines the qualifications of elders, instructs Titus to confront false teachers, and applies gospel truth to various age groups and social relationships.

He writes, “This is why I left you in Crete, so that you might put what remained into order, and appoint elders in every town” (Titus 1:5). These leaders must be “above reproach” (1:6) and able to “give instruction in sound doctrine and also to rebuke those who contradict it” (1:9). Paul emphasizes, “For the grace of God has appeared, bringing salvation for all people, training us to renounce ungodliness and worldly passions, and to live self-controlled, upright, and godly lives in the present age, waiting for our blessed hope, the appearing of the glory of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ” (Titus 2:11–13).

Philemon: Gospel Transformation

Paul appeals to Philemon to receive back His runaway slave, Onesimus, now converted, as a brother in Christ.

He pleads, “I appeal to you for my child, Onesimus, whose father I became in my imprisonment” (Philem. 10). Though Onesimus was formerly useless, Paul says, “Now he is indeed useful to you and to me” (v. 11). He urges Philemon to view Onesimus, “No longer as a bondservant but more than a bondservant, as a beloved brother” (v. 16).

Hebrews: Christ Our High Priest

The authorship of this letter remains unknown, although many scholars believe Paul wrote it; others suggest that Barnabas or another contemporary disciple of Christ was actually its author. Regardless, it is the inspired work of the Holy Spirit.

Hebrews proclaims Christ’s supremacy: “He is the radiance of the glory of God and the exact imprint of his nature, and he upholds the universe by the word of his power” (Heb. 1:3). He is greater than Moses: “Moses was faithful in all God’s house as a servant… but Christ is faithful over God’s house as a son” (3:5–6). As High Priest, “He has appeared once for all at the end of the ages to put away sin by the sacrifice of himself” (9:26). Chapter 11 exalts the saints who lived by faith: “By faith Abraham obeyed… By faith Moses chose rather to be mistreated with the people of God” (11:8,25). The book culminates: “Let us run with endurance the race that is set before us, looking to Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith” (12:1–2).

Practical Wisdom: The General Epistles

James: Faith That Works

James, the half-brother of Christ and leader of the Jerusalem church, though not one of the original Twelve Apostles, writes practical wisdom addressing the relationship between faith and works.

He warns, “Faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead” (James 2:17). He confronts favoritism: “If you show partiality, you are committing sin” (2:9). He describes the tongue: “It is a restless evil, full of deadly poison” (3:8). James calls for endurance: “Be patient… until the coming of the Lord” (5:7), and defines pure religion as, “To visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained from the world” (1:27).

1 Peter: Hope in Suffering

The Apostle Peter writes to dispersed believers facing persecution, grounding their hope in Christ’s resurrection and future inheritance.

He assures them, “According to his great mercy, he has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead” (1 Pet. 1:3). He calls them, “a chosen race, a royal priesthood, a holy nation” (2:9), and exhorts, “Be holy in all your conduct” (1:15). He reminds them, “Christ also suffered for you, leaving you an example, so that you might follow in his steps” (2:21). Finally, he urges, “Always be prepared to make a defense to anyone who asks you for a reason for the hope that is in you” (3:15).

2 Peter: Warning Against Apostasy

Peter’s final letter exposes characteristics of false teachers infiltrating churches and reminds believers of apostolic eyewitness testimony.

He recalls, “We were eyewitnesses of his majesty” (2 Pet. 1:16). He warns, “There will be false teachers among you, who will secretly bring in destructive heresies” (2:1). Against scoffers he insists, “The Lord is not slow to fulfill his promise as some count slowness, but is patient toward you, not wishing that any should perish, but that all should reach repentance” (3:9). He concludes, “But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” (3:18).

1 John: Tests of Genuine Faith

John, the beloved, writes to provide certainty of salvation against early Gnostic teaching that denied Christ’s incarnation, i.e., that He was fully God and fully man.

He lays out three tests of authentic faith. The doctrinal test: “By this you know the Spirit of God: every spirit that confesses that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is from God” (1 John 4:2). The moral test: “Whoever says ‘I know him’ but does not keep his commandments is a liar” (2:4). The social test: “We know that we have passed out of death into life, because we love the brothers” (3:14). John insists, “God is light, and in him is no darkness at all” (1:5), warns, “They went out from us, but they were not of us” (2:19), and adds, “If anyone says, ‘I love God,’ and hates his brother, he is a liar” (4:20).

2 John: Truth and Love United

John warns the elect lady and her children against showing hospitality to false teachers who deny Christ’s incarnation.

He reminds her, “This is love, that we walk according to his commandments” (2 John 6). He warns, “Many deceivers have gone out into the world, those who do not confess the coming of Jesus Christ in the flesh” (v. 7). Thus, “If anyone comes to you and does not bring this teaching, do not receive him into your house or give him any greeting” (v. 10).

3 John: Ministry Politics

John commends Gaius for supporting traveling missionaries, confronts Diotrephes for his prideful opposition to apostolic authority, and affirms Demetrius’s good testimony.

He writes, “Beloved, it is a faithful thing you do in all your efforts for these brothers, strangers as they are” (3 John 5). But “Diotrephes, who likes to put himself first, does not acknowledge our authority” (v. 9). By contrast, “Demetrius has received a good testimony from everyone, and from the truth itself” (v. 12).

Jude: Contending for the Faith

Jude, another half-brother of Christ and brother of James, though not one of the Twelve Apostles, issues an urgent appeal to fight for orthodox doctrine against the infiltration of false teachers.

He exhorts, “Contend for the faith that was once for all delivered to the saints” (Jude 3). He warns, “Certain people have crept in unnoticed… ungodly people, who pervert the grace of our God into sensuality and deny our only Master and Lord, Jesus Christ” (v. 4). Drawing from examples, “The angels who did not stay within their own position of authority… he has kept in eternal chains” (v. 6). He closes with a doxology: “Now to him who is able to keep you from stumbling and to present you blameless before the presence of his glory with great joy… be glory, majesty, dominion, and authority” (v. 24–25).

Revelation: Christ’s Ultimate Victory

John returns to record His vision of Christ’s return, final judgment, and eternal state.

Jesus proclaims, “I am the Alpha and the Omega… who is and who was and who is to come, the Almighty” (Rev. 1:8). The risen Christ addresses seven churches (chs. 2–3). The heavens declare, “Worthy is the Lamb who was slain, to receive power and wealth and wisdom and might and honor and glory and blessing!” (5:12). At His return, John sees, “He is clothed in a robe dipped in blood, and the name by which he is called is The Word of God… On his robe and on his thigh he has a name written, King of kings and Lord of lords” (19:13,16). The final vision: “Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth… He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more” (21:1,4). Christ declares, “Behold, I am making all things new” (21:5).

The Unified Message

Every New Testament book contributes to a singular revelation: God’s redemptive plan in Christ. From His incarnation to the church’s birth to His promised return, the twenty-seven books form a complete guide for faith and life.

Where the Old Testament raises the question, the New Testament gives the answer—Jesus Christ: fully God, fully man, crucified for our sins, raised for our justification, and coming again in glory (cf. Col. 2:9; 1 Cor. 15:3–4; Rom. 4:25; Acts 1:11; Titus 2:13).

