The Gathering Storm

We stand at a moment in time when biblical prophecy is converging with contemporary reality in ways that signal we are witnessing the final stages of human history before Christ's return.

The escalating hostility toward Christianity and biblical truth is not an accident; it’s an inevitability that Christ Himself predicted.

2 Thessalonians 2:9-12: “The coming of the lawless one is by the activity of Satan with all power and false signs and wonders, and with all wicked deception for those who are perishing, because they refused to love the truth and so be saved. Therefore God sends them a strong delusion, so that they may believe what is false, in order that all may be condemned who did not believe the truth but had pleasure in unrighteousness.”

Unfortunately, conservative political positions alone will not save those from the impending wrath of God.

What Scripture Declares About Increasing Evil

The Bible provides sobering clarity about humanity’s moral trajectory.

2 Timothy 3:13 declares: “But evil people and impostors will go from bad to worse, deceiving and being deceived.” Matthew 24:12 warns: “And because lawlessness will be increased, the love of many will grow cold.”

This isn’t pessimism; it’s prophecy.

Evil doesn't plateau; it escalates.

The hatred of truth doesn’t remain static; it intensifies.

Is this not what we now see playing out in the U.S. and around the world?

Christ's Promise of Persecution

Jesus didn’t sugarcoat the reality His followers would face.

John 15:18-20: “If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before it hated you. If you were of the world, the world would love you as its own; but because you are not of the world, but I chose you out of the world, therefore the world hates you. Remember the word that I said to you: ‘A servant is not greater than his master.’ If they persecuted me, they will also persecute you.”

John 16:33: “In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.”

The persecution isn't incidental to Christianity; it’s intrinsic to it. When biblical truth confronts a world in rebellion against God, conflict is inevitable. Even though focused on the righteous, evil is indiscriminate such that no one is safe.

Now, it’s boiling over.

The Theological Framework for Understanding Evil's Escalation

Several Christian pastors have spoken on this subject to confirm that God is still in control and will ultimately defeat evil.

John MacArthur's Sovereign Perspective

God remains sovereign over every act of evil. Nothing occurs outside His decree, including the persecution of His people. What man intends for evil, God uses for His glory and the good of His church.

R.C. Sproul's Humble Acknowledgment

We may not understand every purpose behind evil’s escalation, but our inability to comprehend doesn’t negate God’s goodness or His ultimate plan for evil’s final defeat.

A.W. Pink's Anchored Assurance

Here is an anchor for the soul, both sure and steadfast. It is not blind fate, unbridled evil, man or devil, but the Lord Almighty who is ruling the world, ruling it according to His own good pleasure and for His own eternal glory.

Paul Washer’s Prophetic Warning

Persecution serves God’s purposes in purifying His church and awakening the lost. What appears to be defeat often precedes the greatest displays of God’s power.

The Noahic Principle: Divine Deliverance

Just as God preserved Noah and his family from the flood that judged a wicked world, He promises deliverance for His people from the final earthly judgment to come.

2 Peter 2:9: “The Lord knows how to rescue the godly from trials, and to keep the unrighteous under punishment until the day of judgment.” 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17: “For the Lord himself will descend from heaven with a cry of command, with the voice of an archangel, and with the sound of the trumpet of God. And the dead in Christ will rise first. Then we who are alive, who are left, will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air, and so we will always be with the Lord.”

This same God, who sealed Noah safely in the ark, will deliver His people from the wrath to come.

The Urgency of This Moment

As evil escalates and persecution intensifies, the window of opportunity narrows.

The culture that once maintained a veneer of respect for Christian values is rapidly abandoning even that pretense.

Romans 1:28: “And since they did not see fit to acknowledge God, God gave them up to a debased mind to do what ought not to be done.”

We are witnessing the fulfillment of this divine judgment: a society given over to moral confusion, celebrating what God calls abominable, and criminalizing what He calls righteous.

The goal is not to win the human battle through political or cultural means but to overcome the world system through the victory that belongs to everyone born of God.

1 John 5:4-5 “For everyone who has been born of God overcomes the world. And this is the victory that has overcome the world—our faith. Who is it that overcomes the world except the one who believes that Jesus is the Son of God?”

The Call to Salvation

If you are reading this without assurance of salvation, understand this: the time of God's patience is not infinite.

The same Jesus who warned of persecution also declared:

John 14:6: “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” Acts 4:12: “And there is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved.”

The Noah who found grace in the eyes of the Lord was saved not by his goodness, but by God’s mercy.

The ark that preserved his family was provided by God’s grace, not earned by human effort.

Today, Jesus Christ is the ark of salvation.

Those who are in Him will be delivered from the wrath to come.

Those who remain outside will face the judgment that evil ultimately deserves.

The Choice Before You

As evil escalates and the hatred of truth intensifies, you need to seek the truth:

2 Corinthians 6:2: “For he says, ‘In a favorable time I listened to you, and in a day of salvation I helped you.’ Behold, now is the favorable time; behold, now is the day of salvation.” Romans 10:13: “For everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.”

Will you align yourself with a world that is destined for judgment, or will you flee to the only refuge that can save you, Christ Jesus?

