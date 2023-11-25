The Impact of Gratitude: How Common and Saving Grace Can Change Your Perspective
Genesis 8:22 - “While the earth remains, seedtime and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night, shall not cease.”
After the flood of Noah, the above scripture, Genesis 8:22, was an assurance to mankind that God would never do that again.
In fact, in Genesis 9:13-15 God promises, “I have set my bow in the cloud, and it shall be a sign of the covenant between me and the earth. When I bring clouds over the earth and the …