The Baptism of the Eunuch - 1630 - Rembrandt van Rijn

The Uncomfortable Truth About Christian Disobedience

Matthew 28:19-20 records Christ's final earthly command: “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you.”

This wasn't a suggestion.

It wasn't advice for just the spiritually mature.

It was a direct command from the risen Lord to every follower.

Yet too many professing Christians live in complete disobedience to this clear directive.

They attend church regularly, give financially, and even participate in small groups.

However, they have never even considered how to make a disciple, let alone done so.

This represents massive, systematic disobedience that the modern church has come to accept as normal.

What is the Great Commission

Yet, although many are aware of the Gospel’s Great Commission, too many have fundamental misunderstandings about it.

What is it?

John MacArthur emphasizes that the Great Commission's stress is on teaching, not just evangelism. In Greek, “make disciples” (matheteuo) is the central command. This refers to bringing unbelievers to saving knowledge of Jesus Christ, but the term carries "a beautiful combination of meanings" - both believing and learning in lives of continual obedience.

R. C. Sproul defines disciples in the Great Commission context as "one who is being taught to observe all that Christ commanded." He notes the curriculum is specifically “teaching them to observe all things I have commanded you.”

A more complete understanding would include:

Sharing the gospel with others, Encouraging those who accept Christ to proclaim their faith through baptism, and Discipling others to understand and obey all that the Bible teaches—namely, the doctrines of faith.

The Great Commission vs. The Great Omission

Modern Christianity has redefined the Great Commission to mean "invite people to church" or "just live a good life." These examples, while beneficial, fall short of Christ's actual command.

Making disciples requires intentional, personal involvement in someone's spiritual development from conversion through maturity. It demands an ongoing relationship, biblical instruction, and spiritual mentorship.

Most Christians have never done this because many Christians have never been properly discipled themselves.

Additionally, we've created a church culture where professional clergy handle evangelism and discipleship. Meanwhile, ordinary believers focus on attendance and financial support, with perhaps an occasional invitation to someone to hear our pastor.

This violates the clear teaching of Scripture and produces spiritually immature congregations.

Bottom line, the discipline portion is not only for the new believer to grow, but also for all believers to mature.

Biblical Examples of Obedience

Paul's Marketplace Ministry

The Apostle Paul exemplified obedience to the Great Commission through his tentmaking business. Acts 18:1-4 describes how "he reasoned in the synagogue every Sabbath, and tried to persuade Jews and Greeks" while maintaining his business operations to provide for his support.

Paul didn't separate his marketplace calling from his evangelistic responsibility. His business provided a platform, relationships, and credibility for gospel proclamation and training.

Philip's Intentional Evangelism

Acts 8:26-40 records Philip's encounter with the Ethiopian eunuch. Philip didn't wait for someone to visit the church or attend an evangelistic event. He pursued the opportunity, explained the gospel clearly, and baptized the new believer immediately.

This demonstrates personal responsibility for gospel proclamation rather than delegating evangelism to church programs or professional ministers.

Aquila and Priscilla's Home Ministry

Acts 18:24-26 shows how Aquila and Priscilla "took him aside and explained to him the way of God more accurately" when they encountered Apollos's incomplete understanding.

They didn't refer him to the pastor. They didn't just suggest he attend a Sunday School class. They personally invested in his spiritual development through direct biblical instruction.

Practical Obedience Steps for Modern Believers

The first step in obeying the Great Commission is to abandon the misunderstanding that our secular lives are separate from our spiritual lives.

Colossians 3:23-24 is clear that “Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the inheritance as your reward. You are serving the Lord Christ.”

The second step in obeying is to develop a plan. We essentially plan everything else, our career paths, our children’s education, even next year’s vacation. We will never succeed by just stumbling into obedience to the Great Commission.

1 Peter 3:15 encourages a plan of approach when it states, “..always being prepared to make a defense to anyone who asks you for a reason for the hope that is in you; yet do it with gentleness and respect."

The final step is to act in faith and obedience. All the knowledge and planning are useless if one never acts.

Isaiah 6:8 encapsulates this perfectly when it states, “And I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?’ Then I said, ‘Here I am! Send me.’”

Workplace Evangelism

Your business relationships provide natural opportunities for evangelism. Clients trust you professionally, which creates an openness to spiritual conversations.

Share your testimony naturally when appropriate. Invite questions about your faith through consistent Christian character. Offer a biblical perspective on business challenges when opportunities arise.

The goal isn't forced conversations, but rather the natural integration of gospel truth into existing relationships.

Systematic Discipleship

Identify someone younger in the faith and commit to their spiritual development. Meet regularly for Bible study, prayer, and accountability.

This requires more than casual mentoring. Biblical discipleship involves systematic teaching through Scripture, modeling Christian living, and providing ongoing spiritual guidance, ultimately enabling individuals to disciple others.

Family Discipleship

Parents have primary responsibility for their children's spiritual development. Deuteronomy 6:6-7 commands us to teach God's word "when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise."

This means daily Bible reading, consistent prayer, regular spiritual conversation, and intentional Christian education beyond Sunday school attendance.

Community Outreach

Identify specific evangelism opportunities in your community. This might involve neighborhood relationships, volunteer activities, or business networking events.

The key is intentionality rather than hoping evangelism happens accidentally through general Christian behavior.

Moving Toward Obedience

Great Commission obedience requires intentional commitment rather than waiting for convenient opportunities.

Identify specific people in your sphere of influence who need gospel witness. Prepare through Bible study and prayer for evangelistic conversations. Initiate spiritual discussions through natural relationship development. Follow Through with systematic discipleship for new believers. Reproduce by teaching your disciples to make disciples of others.

Conclusion

The Great Commission isn't optional; it's mandatory for every believer.

Christ's final earthly command deserves our immediate, sustained obedience. Our eternal rewards depend partly on our faithfulness to this directive.

Begin by prayerfully considering a plan to obey the Great Commission. Trust that God will provide the opportunities, then act.