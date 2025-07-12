The Inevitable Truth

1d

Agreed. And it's why it's particularly impotant to tell Christians who hoard wealth and vote or lobby for tax breaks for themselves at the expense of poor people that they are indeed sinning. Their wealth won't save them on the day of judgement. (Many examples of this but one is that from the 1960s to now, the income share of the bottom 50% has now dropped from 20% to 12% thanks to tax cuts on the top income bracket, who in the 60s were taxed at a rate of 70%.)

