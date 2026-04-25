The Appearance of Chaos

All weapon points in the same direction. Hamas in Gaza. Hezbollah in Lebanon. The Houthis in Yemen. Militias in Iraq. Assad's Syria until it collapsed.

Four proxy wars. Four theaters. One sponsor. One demonic instigator.

The analysts call it regional hegemony. The diplomats call it destabilization. The wonks call it the Shia crescent. All of these explanations contain pieces of the truth. None of them gets to the root.

Here is what they all miss: Iran is not confused. Iran is not erratic. Iran does not have multiple positions in the Middle East. Iran has one position: the destruction of Israel. Everything else is infrastructure.

The Bible Called It 2,600 Years Ago

Ezekiel 38:5 reads plainly: “Persia, Cush, and Put are with them, all of them with shield and helmet.”

Persia. The Hebrew word is פָּרַס (Paras). It is the exact term the ancient world used for the empire occupying the land we now call Iran. No serious commentator debates the geography. Persia is Iran. Iran is Persia. The name changed. The land did not.

John MacArthur, preaching through Ezekiel 38, identifies it without hesitation: “Verse 5, Persia which is Iran” (”The Destruction of the Nations, Part 4,” gty.org). He places Iran explicitly in the northern coalition aligned against Israel in the end-times scenario Ezekiel describes.

This is not newspaper exegesis. It is not reading current events into ancient symbols. It is the plain, literal reading of a text that has always said what it says. The word Paras in Ezekiel 38:5 is not a code. It is a proper noun.

The Proxy Network Is Not Confusing. It Is the Strategy.

Iran does not fund Hamas because it loves Sunni Palestinians. Iran is Persian and Shia. Hamas is Arab and Sunni. Theologically, they have substantial disagreements. Historically, Persia and Arabia have been adversaries for centuries.

But Iran funds Hamas anyway; because Hamas’s mission is the destruction of Israel. And that mission is the one conviction that overrides every other consideration in the Islamic Republic’s ideology.

The same logic explains Hezbollah: a northern front against Israel. The Houthis: southern and naval pressure. The Iraqi militias: land bridge control and proximity to Israel’s eastern flank. What looks like chaos from the outside is a coordinated ring. The goal is encirclement.

Analysts miss this because they explain Iranian foreign policy through conventional geopolitical frameworks: spheres of influence, resource competition, sectarian rivalry. Iran’s leadership does not primarily operate inside those frameworks. It operates inside an eschatological framework; the belief that the destruction of the Jewish state is a divine mandate.

That belief system is ancient. Scripture anticipated it.

The Persistence of Satan

What the analysts cannot say is why the hatred is so durable; not only in Tehran, but in the newsroom, the university, the NGO, the protest movement, the entertainment industry, the corporate boardroom, the leftist political class, the legal apparatus, and the global multilateral institutions that rationalizes and supports all they do.

Persian-Sunni theological rivalry should make this alliance impossible. Self-interest alone should have collapsed years ago.

But the Islamic Republic is not acting out of self-interest. It is operating on something older.

Revelation 12 makes the architecture visible: behind every nation that has ever arrayed itself against Israel is a dragon who understands Messianic prophecy better than most seminaries do.

Satan knows that Israel’s national survival is inseparable from Christ’s return. He knows Matthew 23:39: “For I tell you, you will not see me again, until you say, ‘Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord.’”

He knows that if the Jewish people are destroyed, the trigger condition for the Second Coming is never pulled.

Iran does not need to understand any of that consciously. The hooks are already in the jaw.

They are simply being led.

What Ezekiel Actually Describes

The prophet describes a coalition of nations that marshals against Israel in the last days.

At the center is a great power from the north, aligned with a specific list of allies. MacArthur, in his 2012 sermon “The Salvation of Israel” (gty.org), describes the full picture: a massive force from the north, allied with Arab nations to the south, kings from the east, powers converging from every direction.

The military picture is global encirclement. The theological picture is the nations of the world arrayed against God’s covenant people in a final reckoning.

Ezekiel 38:4 says the Lord Himself draws this coalition: “I will turn you about and put hooks into your jaws, and I will bring you out.” The nations do not choose this. They are led by a sovereign God into a confrontation that ends in their destruction.

The Gog-Magog coalition acts against Israel. God acts against the coalition. The text is not ambiguous about who wins.

What is striking is not that Ezekiel prophesied this. What is striking is that the architecture is visibly forming.

Russia (identified by most premillennial commentators as Magog) and Iran (Persia) are currently military and diplomatic allies. The coordinated Houthi campaign demonstrated that even distant proxies can be directed from Iranian command against Israeli targets. The ring is being built.

This does not mean the Gog-Magog war is happening now. It means the stage is being set.

What happens next between the United States and Iran, no one knows.

Whether this escalates into direct military confrontation, collapses into negotiated restraint, or pivots into something no analyst has modeled, that outcome is genuinely uncertain.

What is not uncertain is who governs the outcome. God is not watching this unfold. He is directing it. The same sovereign hand that put hooks in Gog’s jaw is the hand that moves every piece on this board, including the ones in Washington.

What Believers Should Do With This

Three things.

Stop being surprised. When Iran fires missiles at Israel, when another proxy war ignites, when another analyst says the region is “increasingly unstable” you are watching a pattern Scripture identified centuries ago. Surprise is a symptom of spiritual amnesia. Stop being afraid. Ezekiel 38:22 records God’s response to the coalition: “I will rain upon him and his hordes and the many peoples who are with him torrential rains and hailstones, fire and sulfur.” The nations arrayed against Israel are not winning. Believers who know their Bibles have already read the last chapter. Rest assured in that. Start praying with informed urgency. The church inside Iran is one of the fastest-growing in the world, precisely because of state persecution. Pray for them. Pray for Arab governments that are increasingly choosing alignment with Israel over Tehran. Pray for the Jewish people who have no idea what the covenant God is orchestrating on their behalf. None of this is background noise.

The One Thing the Analysts Cannot Say

Every geopolitical framework eventually hits a wall.

The realist framework explains behavior through power. The ideological framework explains behavior through theology. Neither one can account for a God who moves nations like pieces on a board and announces the outcome before the game begins.

Isaiah 46:10 makes the claim no think tank ever will: “declaring the end from the beginning and from ancient times things not yet done.”

Ezekiel did not write about the Middle East to give future commentators something to argue over. He wrote because God wanted His people to know who governs history. Not the Ayatollah. Not the Security Council. Not the proxy militias. Not the nuclear program.

When you understand Iran, you are not watching a foreign policy problem.

You are watching a prophecy being staged.

To His Glory,

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