I asked a simple question on Substack.

I never got an answer. What I got was better…well, at least more interesting.

A fellow Substack author was making the case for unlimited atonement: that Christ died for every individual who has ever lived, making salvation available to all who believe.

I asked the only logical follow-up: if Christ has paid in full for the sins of every human being who ever lived, how do you explain hell?

In other words, assuming you’re correct, hell is now populated with those whose sins Christ fully paid for.

Three writers attacked me. Yet, not one of them answered my question.

One suggested there are actually two resurrections: the first brings believers to heaven, and the second brings non-believers to heaven after a delay. I guess kind of a universalism with a purgatory waiting room.

When I pointed out this was not Biblical, I was informed that if I wanted to be taken seriously, I needed to understand that the pastoral epistles lack any real authority and that Onesimus was, in fact, the actual author of the real Bible.

Actually, there are, in fact, two biblical resurrections. You can read John 5:28-29 or, here’s the Old Testament version in Daniel 12:2 “some to everlasting life, and some to shame and everlasting contempt.” Funny how that truth got twisted.

I am not making that up.

They had me at two resurrections.

The Fundamental Doctrines of Grace

Before I begin, let me review the doctrines of grace, which rest on five interlocking pillars.

Absolute Inability: man is dead from the sin of Adam, and incapable of seeking God on his own (Ephesians 2:1: "you were dead in your trespasses and sins."). Divine Election: God chose a specific people for salvation before the foundation of the world, based entirely on His sovereign will, not foreseen faith, nor the will of men (Ephesians 1:4 “He chose us in Him before the foundation of the world”). Actual Atonement: the cross actually secured and guaranteed the salvation of every person the Father gave to the Son; not a potential redemption for all, but a definite redemption for the elect, and this is where I plant my flag in this post (John 17:9: Christ's own words: "I am not praying for the world but for those whom You have given Me"). Effectual Call: the Holy Spirit applies that redemption by regenerating those whom God calls (John 6:44 “No one can come to Me unless the Father who sent Me draws him”). Persevering Faith: those truly saved are kept by God’s power and will never fall away (John 10:28 “I give them eternal life, and they will never perish”).

These are the Doctrines of Grace; the same architecture as the classic TULIP, restated with more precise words by John MacArthur.

Four of the five are widely accepted among Reformed believers. The fifth is where the argument starts.

Many Christians assume Christ died for every person who ever lived.

It sounds humble. It sounds generous. It sounds obvious.

This post argues that it’s wrong.

MacArthur frames the entire question in The Doctrine of Actual Atonement (gty.org, 90-277): did Christ potentially save willing sinners, or did He actually secure salvation for those whom God by sovereign grace will make willing? His answer is unambiguous; the price was paid in full; you don’t have to activate it.

That single question is what this post is built on. Potential or actual. Offer or accomplishment. The answer changes everything.

What Happens When You Follow Bad Theology to Its End

When you insist Christ died for every person without exception, you have exactly two exits. You can accept universalism: that is, everyone goes to heaven - sooner or later. Or you can hold that God is punishing people in hell for sins His Son already paid for. The first is heresy. The second seems unjust.

There is no third door.

The moment someone invents a second resurrection to heaven, they have conceded the argument without knowing it. They have admitted their position requires a conclusion that the Bible never teaches.

And when the text refuses to cooperate, the next move is to fire the writer. When the pastoral epistles won’t support your theology, the obvious fix is to find a new author.

Apparently, Onesimus is available.

The question I asked is not a clever debate trick. It is the question the Bible itself forces on every reader who takes unlimited atonement seriously.

And the Bible has already answered it.

Isaiah Saw It Coming

Seven hundred years before the cross, the prophet Isaiah named exactly who the Servant would die for.

Isaiah 53:11–12 reads: “Out of the anguish of His soul He shall see and be satisfied; by His knowledge shall the righteous one, My Servant, make many to be accounted righteous, and He shall bear their iniquities... He bore the sin of many, and makes intercession for the transgressors.”

Why many and not all?

The Hebrew for “many” is רַבִּים (rabbim). The Holy Spirit did not reach for the Hebrew word for “all,” which would be כֹּל (kol). He chose rabbim deliberately. The Servant bears the iniquities of a specific people, makes intercession for a specific people, and is satisfied with the outcome for a specific people.

That is not ambiguity. That’s precision.

The Shepherd Named His Sheep

Jesus was equally specific. John 10:11: “I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down His life for the sheep.”

Not the goats. Not the whole flock of humanity without distinction. The sheep.

John 10:26: “You do not believe because you are not among My sheep.”

The reasons some never believe is not that Christ's atonement failed them. Non-believers were never among those for whom He died; and consistent with the dead nature they inherited from Adam, they reject Christ of their own free will.

That’s not a contradiction; that’s Absolute Inability and Actual Atonement working in perfect theological harmony.

John 17:9 is the verse my Substack critics would need to explain most. The night before the cross, Jesus prays: “I am not praying for the world but for those whom You have given Me, for they are Yours.”

Just before Calvary, Jesus does not pray for the whole world. He prays for a specific people. His intercession and His atonement cover the same ground.

He died for those He prayed for, and He prays for those He died for.

They are the same people.

Paul Closes the Case

The atonement was not designed for every person who ever lived. It was designed for every person the Father chose:

the Old Testament elect, the redeemed church, those refusing the mark during the Tribulation, and Millennial believers;

Revelation 5:9 explains “by Your blood You ransomed people for God from every tribe and language and people and nation.”

Romans 8:32–34 closes the argument entirely; “He who did not spare His own Son but gave Him up for us all; who shall bring any charge against God’s elect? Christ Jesus is the one who died and is interceding for us.”

Paul ties the cross directly to the elect. Christ intercedes for those He died for. No charge can stand because the Son already absorbed the debt the Judge was owed.

The case is closed.

The Verse They Always Quote

I know what comes next: 1 John 2:2: “He is the propitiation for our sins, and not for ours only but also for the sins of the whole world.”

Fair enough. Let’s work through that.

The word translated “propitiation” is ἱλασμός (hilasmos): a fully satisfied, wrath-absorbing sacrifice that settles the account completely. If Christ is the ἱλασμός for literally every individual without exception, then God’s wrath has been fully absorbed for every person who ever lived. None remains.

Hell is empty or will be.

That is universalism, and John was not a universalist.

John wrote to Jewish believers who assumed the gospel belonged to Israel alone. “The whole world” is not every individual; it is every kind of person: Jew and Gentile, every tribe and language. Revelation 5:9 confirms it: “You ransomed people for God from every tribe and language and people and nation.”

Actual Atonement, also known as Particular Redemption spans every people group.

It is not inclusive of every individual.

Why This Is Not Academic

Your assurance depends on which answer is true.

If Christ paid a universal price that you activated by your decision, then your salvation rests on your choice. Your will. Your faithfulness to maintain it.

That is an unstable foundation.

If Christ actually bore your specific sins, satisfied the specific wrath owed by you, and intercedes for you right now before the Father, then your standing is not a performance question.

Your standing on a finished-work.

Romans 8:33 drives it home: “Who shall bring any charge against God’s elect? It is God who justifies.” The Judge and the Justifier are the same person. No charge can stick because the One with the authority to condemn already paid the price to acquit. Your accuser has no standing in that courtroom; the case was dismissed at the cross.

That is either everything or nothing. There is no comfortable middle.

What to Do With This

Read Isaiah 53 in one sitting. Notice every “many.” Let the precision of the text speak before you explain it away.

The next time someone insists Christ died for everyone, ask the same question I did: what does that mean for hell? Follow the logic all the way down. See where it leads them.

Read MacArthur’s Doctrines of Grace series at gty.org, specifically “The Doctrine of Actual Atonement” Parts 1 and 2. Every key objection is opened and answered.

The cross was not a failed rescue mission for billions who rejected the gift.

It was a completed redemption for every person the Father gave to the Son; not one lost, not one beyond its reach, not one for whom the blood proved insufficient.

While my Substack critics may be resting on the second resurrection to sort things out.

True believers are resting on a finished work.

To His Glory,

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