The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

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Robin L's avatar
Robin L
4h

Understanding the correct meaning of Actual Atonement fundamentally changes everything we know about the nature of our Triune God.

It is considered a "secondary issue" for salvation but it is not a secondary issue as applied to a close journey with Christ, and the love of the Father.

Matthew 22:14 took on a whole different meaning for me when I understood the true application of God's plan of redemption. It is humbling, encouraging, and profound! People who miss this or fight against it (and my, do they fight against it) demonstrates that God's redemption plan, at its core, is not conformed to the way our human minds function. His ways always point us back to His absolute sovereignty and power.

Isaiah 55:8-His thoughts are not our thoughts, and our ways are not His ways.

All glory to God!

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