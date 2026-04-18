The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

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Robin L's avatar
Robin L
1dEdited

Thank you Thad, this is such an important message, pointing out the core truths of salvation, and the lies of false faith, which proliferate today. Because they aren't being taught, they are rarely understood.

It grieves my heart to see (and know) so many people who have convinced themselves they are going to Heaven; that is what their faith is about, going to Heaven. If they don't love God, if they don't hate and want to be completely free from their sins, if they don't want to be like Jesus and to spend eternity with Him face-to-face, and if they don't feel the conviction and direction of the Holy Spirit with gratitude and humility, then why ever would they want Heaven?! That IS Heaven!

Your quote of Lloyd-Jones "But conviction is not the same as the new birth. One is the Spirit pressing on the outside of a closed door; the other is the Spirit opening it from within"

resonates! Unless one is truly born again, this saving event is mysterious and confusing, and lamentably, those sentences makes no sense. But for Believers it is the glory of the gospel in our souls, the core of our miraculous rebirth!

Before I was saved, I too was one of those people who believed if I said 'the prayer' and spoke highly of Christ then I was safe from Hell. Nothing could have been more wrong, so I sympathize with the as-yet-unsaved. However, I can see now that I am awakened and among the elect, the Holy Spirit was placing His effectual call upon me and He didn't stop until I completely surrendered to Him. I was a very tough case. PRAISE THE LORD FOR HIS GRACE AND HIS PATIENCE!!! He alone deserves all the glory for our salvation!

The difference in a person before and after regeneration is clearly supernatural. We are simply not capable of doing this for ourselves...as the Bible says, we are utterly DEAD in our trespasses and sins. Dead people can't do anything.

It is humbling and wondrous to experience and understand what the Lord does to the heart, mind and soul when He SAVES us! We irreversibly and obviously become new from the inside out. Paraphrasing the Apostle Paul, I hate what I used to love and my love for this world is gone.

Being aware of all of this, I pray and yearn for everyone who claims salvation in Christ to someday become truly saved. Most won't because the Lord warned us that the road is narrow and the gate is small, but that is my prayer.

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Redeemed Dissident's avatar
Redeemed Dissident
11h

YES! Faith is more than mere agreement with facts. It’s a genuine response of faith in and trust in Jesus Himself. James 2:19 shows that bare acknowledgement (like demons = even satan who tempted Jesus in the wilderness and quoted scripture to Him) isn’t saving faith. Romans 10:9 affirms that believing from the heart that God raised Jesus and confessing Him as Lord results in salvation.

As stated, “Complete surrender of your mind, will, and affections” is not a biblical definition of saving faith. It may be a “bible belt” derivative, however, as it implies there’s a works-based bar for salvation based on the intensity of “surrender” (which is also not accurate*). In the New Testament, salvation is a gift received by faith in Jesus—period. Faith is trusting the Son and His completed work for us, evidencing a change of mind about sin and about our having lived in opposition to the LORD.

Jesus called faith “the work of God… that you believe in Him whom He has sent” (John 6:29). That’s trust, not performance readiness.

Making “complete surrender” the litmus test erodes assurance and points people back to themselves. The gospel points us instead to Christ’s finished work.

James 2 is not teaching progressive forgiveness or a lifetime of evidencing proof program. James contrasts dead faith (mere assent) with living faith that responds. His examples (Abraham offering Isaac; Rahab opening the door) are decisive responses to God, not a lifelong scorecard. The point: saving faith receives and responds to Jesus; it’s not merely acknowledgement (James 2:21–26; cf. John 6:29).

“Have you accepted facts or surrendered your life?” sets up a false choice, because the issue is whether one has believed in Jesus—who He is and what He’s done—and received Him? Whoever believes has eternal life (John 3:16). Salvation is not achieved by a promise of ongoing, life-long surrender but by trusting the crucified and risen Christ. After salvation, we “offer our bodies” to God because we’re already holy and acceptable in Christ (Romans 12:1), not to get or stay saved.

Romans 10:9 doesn’t add a works hurdle. Confessing “Jesus is Lord” (HE IS whether we acknowledge or completely apprehend that or not) is aligning with the truth of who He is; believing in our heart God raised Him is trusting His finished work. That’s faith. And when we believe, God saves you, forgives us once for all, gives us a new heart, and unites us with Christ forever (Hebrews 10:10,14; Colossians 2:13–14).

Once we’ve believed, we are forgiven of ALL our sins, we are thoroughly and completely cleansed, we are sealed with the Spirit (we are His dwelling place or sanctuary AND The Spirit is the seal of ownership and a claim on the redemption already secured of us), and eternally secure and sanctified, justified and made righteous in Him. There are no exceptions for those in Christ (Ephesians 1:13–14; Romans 8:1,38–39).

1 John 1:9 is an invitation to unbelievers (in context, specifically, gnostics who did not attribute sin to the things done in their physical bodies, and they regarded spirit only, not body as being spiritual – that Jesus was a phantom of sorts who opened them to higher knowledge, hence John’s reference to “handling the word of life, etc.) to acknowledge sin and receive cleansing; believers are not chasing forgiveness over and over again because it is the blood of Christ, not confession that takes away sin and Jesus died only once then rose again. We confess in agreement with God about sin, not to get re-cleansed/forgiven or “restored to fellowship.” We’re already washed (Ephesians 1:7; Hebrews 10:14).

Growth is renewing the mind to what’s already true and learning to depend on Christ in us, not trying to “surrender enough” to prove something (Romans 12:2; Galatians 5:22–23). Saving faith is simply trusting the Lord Jesus—who He is and what He’s done—and calling upon Him to save. God does the saving; we do the receiving. From that moment, we’re fully forgiven, made new creations, and become one with Christ forever. Then, by His Spirit, we walk it out.

*Surrender implies we’re opposing God. Surrender is what we do to an enemy after a fight. But in Christ, we’re not God’s opponent, we’re His child, united with Him forever (1 Corinthians 6:17; 2 Corinthians 5:18–19). It suggests the possible need for ongoing re-acceptance. Surrender fuels the idea that we fall out of favor and must “get back in.” But our forgiveness and acceptance are once-for-all through Jesus’ blood (Hebrews 10:10,14; Ephesians 1:7). It centers on our resolve instead of Jesus’ finished work. The gospel points us to trust Christ’s indwelling life, not to gauge the intensity of our surrender (Galatians 2:20; Romans 6:14).

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