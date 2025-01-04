Biblical Q&A: Should believers date unbelievers?
2 Corinthians 6:14: “Do not be unequally yoked with unbelievers. For what partnership has righteousness with lawlessness? Or what fellowship has light with darkness?”
Challenging contemporary norms
Can Christian believers marry non-believers? Should they even date non-believers? According to 2 Corinthians 6:14, no!
Perhaps the verse really means, “You can marry them if they call themselves Christian,” or “You can date them if they’re really nice.”
Perhaps the declaration onl…