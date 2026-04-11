The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

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Robin L's avatar
Robin L
1dEdited

Thank you Thad, what a timely message.

Yesterday I was blessed to spend time, separately, with three dear sisters, two who are longtime Believers. I love all three, and was encouraged by the support and encouragement we shared; however the quality of the conversation, and the things we discussed were markedly different.

My sweet friend who still isn't saved is focused on the world and everything in it. (Yes, I've shared the gospel with her repeatedly!) She is optimistic about the next 20 years and what she expects her future will look like...full of many earthly blessings and rewards for a lifetime of diligent work and charity. The other two women are grateful for the care and direction of the Lord in their lives, but they see the future from a biblical perspective, as do I, and what is coming for all earth-dwellers. We know this world is passing away right before our eyes.

How gracious the Lord has been, and continues to be, helping His children believe and rightly understand His word. When scripture tells us what is coming, and we believe what it says, it is much easier to disconnect from this world, and long for a departure from our temporal, passing lives.

All glory to the Lord! We are indeed in a battle, and it seems to be growing more intense by the day. The veil between the natural and the supernatural is thinning, even the secular world can sense something 'big' is on the horizon.

May many more brothers and sisters come to saving faith every day as we await the call of our King Jesus.

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2 replies by Inevitable Truth | Thad Brown and others
Emmy's avatar
Emmy
1d

Thad...this is exceptional. I just love it and will share. It is so hard for people to let go of the world, but we give up nothing for everything!! I am so blessed to live a quiet life with minimal worldly involvement...it is filled with joy. Almost everyone has been hijacked by their iPhones but cannot see it. I can because I still use a flip-phone...and my husband has never even had a cell phone. It is so refreshing to find someone who really gets it the way I do. How blessed we are!! "All the paths of the Lord are lovingkindness and truth to those who keep His covenant and His testimonies. The secret of the Lord is for those who fear Him, and He will make them know His covenant."

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1 reply by Inevitable Truth | Thad Brown
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