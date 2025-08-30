The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

Debi Lutman
18h

I am living proof of the slavery you feel when you’ve used credit unwisely. The lie that you’ll pay it when you get home, so you can get the rewards the card offers is one! Well that fell down the hole of good intentions. Debt just piled up. I called two of my highest balance, high APR, and negotiated closing the cards. One lowered my interest rate to 3%, the other to 0%. Both cutting my set payment that fit my budget, until paid off.

Now I tithe first thing and made a budget to stick to, set up paying myself also, (savings).

This was impossible for me, but with God everything is possible. Just the peace of obedience is a weapon against those lies.

I pray others will take you on, or more accurately, take on God, when he says test me on this. And that would be coming before Him in repentance, tithing first (trust), and watch His storehouse overflow out blessing after blessing.

