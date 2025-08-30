The Gleaners by Millet - 1857

Many families avoid talking about money at home.

Unfortunately, many Christian families even refrain from discussing spiritual matters at home.

Yet, the Bible supports understanding finances, and this, in light of spiritual truths, should be one of the primary topics in any family.

Kids grow up, quickly learning how to spend but never to save, plan, or give wisely.

This approach fails catastrophically.

Consequently, Americans owe $1.209 trillion in credit card debt, with the average household carrying between $6,371 and $10,815 in credit card balances depending on measurement methodology. Forty-six percent of American credit cardholders carry a balance, and 60 percent of credit card debtors have carried a balance for at least a year.

These statistics don't represent economic failure; they represent discipleship failure.

Deuteronomy 6:6-7 is clear, “And these words that I command you today shall be on your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, and when you walk by the way, and when you lie down, and when you rise.”

If we want children to make wise financial decisions, money must be part of their education and training. Unfortunately, it won’t be introduced in schools.

Parents must be responsible for teaching these truths to their children.

Why Financial Conversations Belong at Your Table

Money reveals values faster than any Sunday sermon.

Every spending decision teaches something. Every saving choice demonstrates priorities. Every giving opportunity reveals whether one is generous or selfish.

Consider what children learn from typical family financial behavior:

Parents who finance vacations teach that immediate pleasure matters more than financial stability.

Families who never discuss giving teach that generosity is optional.

Households that avoid budget conversations teach that money management is too complex for planning or even unnecessary.

Parents who complain about bills but never change their spending habits teach that financial stress is inevitable.

Proverbs 22:6 reminds us: “Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it.”

Financial training begins with honest, age-appropriate conversations around your dinner table.

The Proverbs Framework for Family Finance

Scripture provides everything families need for financial wisdom.

These principles have guided faithful stewardship for thousands of years:

Planning and Budgeting

Proverbs 21:5 – “The plans of the diligent lead surely to abundance, but everyone who is hasty comes only to poverty.”

Diligent planning requires family conversations about goals, priorities, and the trade-offs that come with them.

Children who watch parents create and follow budgets learn that financial success requires intentional decisions, not wishful thinking. It also lets them see the connection between current sacrifice and future abundance.

Debt Avoidance

Proverbs 22:7 – “The rich rules over the poor, and the borrower is slave to the lender.”

Debt slavery doesn't require chains; it requires monthly payments that consume income before families can pursue God's calling for their lives.

Explain why you drive older cars paid in cash rather than financing newer models. Show how mortgage payments differ from credit card debt. Help children understand that borrowing money means surrendering future choices to past decisions.

Generous Living

Proverbs 11:25 – “Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered.”

Generosity isn't just about money; it's about heart transformation that affects every area of life.

Let children participate in giving decisions. Explain why your family supports specific ministries or missionaries. Show them how generosity creates joy, rather than sacrifice, when practiced from a biblical motivation.

Legacy Thinking

Proverbs 13:22 – “A good man leaves an inheritance to his children's children, but the sinner's wealth is laid up for the righteous.”

Legacy thinking transforms daily financial decisions by connecting present choices to generational impact.

Discuss how current saving and investing decisions will affect your children's future opportunities. Explain estate planning basics age-appropriately. Help them understand that financial faithfulness creates options for serving God more effectively.

Work Ethic Development

Proverbs 6:6-8 – “Go to the ant, O sluggard; consider her ways, and be wise. Without having any chief, officer, or ruler, she prepares her bread in summer and gathers her food in harvest.”

Work ethic development begins with understanding that provision requires effort, planning, and consistency.

Connect allowances to age-appropriate responsibilities. Discuss how your career choices reflect a calling rather than just income maximization. Help children see work as a partnership with God in caring for His creation and promoting love for humanity.



The True Inheritance

Proverbs 13:22 speaks of leaving an inheritance to grandchildren when it states, “A good man leaves an inheritance to his children's children, but the sinner's wealth is laid up for the righteous.”

That inheritance isn't just dollars; it's wisdom.

Families who integrate biblical financial principles into daily conversations pass down something more valuable than money. They transfer habits of diligence, contentment, and generosity that compound across generations.

Start Tomorrow

Money conversations will still occur in your home, regardless.

The question is whether they reflect biblical wisdom or cultural foolishness. Whether they build faith or fear. Whether they prepare children for financial success or financial destruction.

Start with one conversation this week.

Share a simple financial decision and explain your biblical reasoning. Ask for their questions. Listen to their observations.

Let Proverbs guide these conversations, and learn to think biblically.

Your children's future depends on it. More importantly, their ability to serve God effectively without financial constraints depends on the wisdom you pass down through daily, practical discipleship around your dinner table.

