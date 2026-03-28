The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

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Robin L's avatar
Robin L
2d

"Where exactly the line falls between a tender, wavering faith and a dead one — God knows.

I do not. That uncertainty keeps me humble about individuals. It does not move me from the position." This is exactly where I stand as well.

Sometimes the evidence of salvation lies dormant in the soul long after the turn to Christ is initiated. I therefore rest in Philippians 1:6 "For I am confident of this very thing, that He who began a good work among you will complete it by the day of Christ Jesus." Lamentably, a segment of Christians is very slow in surrendering to the gift they have been given. (My personal journey is an excellent example.)

Saving faith is guaranteed to those who were chosen by God before the foundation of the world. Calvinism, a term I have come to deeply dislike because it attributes to John Calvin the glory that belongs to the Lord alone, clearly separates out those who are predestined to salvation and written on the palm of God's hand, before the foundation of the world. Isaiah 49: 15-16. We love Him because he first loved us. 1 John 4:19

People who flash their "Jesus Card" because they prayed a prayer and/or were baptized, but never repent of their sins, likely are not truly saved. But it is impossible for us, as mere mortals to know. Only God knows.

To paraphrase RC Sproul: "I treat everyone as a brother or sister in Christ. They may not be saved yet, and I know that most will never be saved, but I don't know who will be redeemed, so I love everyone as if they already are saved, because some will be." That is pure godly wisdom, and it certainly removes us from the Judgment Seat, a place that only the Righteous Judge is worthy of holding.

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Lyle Denham's avatar
Lyle Denham
2d

No doubt that Lordship Salvation is true. Regenerated people, who have been born again by the spirit, are not left alone to live as they please.

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