This is the third in a series of doctrinal divisions within Evangelical Christianity.

And it is, without a doubt, the most difficult.

There is a fault line running through evangelical Christianity that most people in the pew never see.

It doesn't split liberals from conservatives. It doesn't divide the secular from the devout. It runs straight through communities of serious, Bible-loving, Christ-exalting believers. John MacArthur named it in a single sentence: “The lordship controversy is a disagreement over the nature of true faith.”

It has been argued by brilliant men who love Scripture. Men whose books line the shelves of Reformed seminaries and Dispensational schools alike. Men who will spend eternity together, but who drew different conclusions about what it means to believe.

You need to understand what both sides actually believe, because the caricatures are worse than the disagreement.

Where Both Sides Agree

Before the division, the common ground. Both positions affirm:

Justification is by grace through faith alone, not by works. Christ’s death is the only sufficient payment for sin. Eternal life is a gift; no sinner earns it. God requires no pre-salvation moral reformation. Christians can and do sin, sometimes seriously.

This is not a debate between the gospel and a false gospel. Both traditions contain men who have trusted Christ, preached the cross, and given their lives to the Word.

The disagreement is over the nature of saving faith; that distinction, while internal to evangelicalism, carries enormous pastoral weight.

The Lordship Position

John MacArthur set off the modern controversy with The Gospel According to Jesus in 1988. His case was simple and pointed: Jesus never offered a low-cost, no-commitment gospel. He called sinners to follow Him, not merely decide about Him.

The Lordship position rests on nine convictions (as articulated by Grace Community Church):

Faith and repentance are inseparable. The gospel calls sinners to “repentance toward God and of faith in our Lord Jesus Christ” (Acts 20:21). Repentance is not a synonym for faith; it is a turning from sin that God Himself grants (2 Timothy 2:25). Salvation is entirely God’s work. Even faith is a gift (Ephesians 2:1–5, 8). God does not offer a substandard faith that might later expire. The object of faith is Christ Himself — not merely a creed or a promise. “Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved” (Acts 16:31). The call is to trust Him, not only facts about Him. Saving faith involves personal commitment. Faith is not passive intellectual assent; it is wholehearted trust in Christ personally (2 Corinthians 5:15). All true believers follow Jesus (John 10:27–28). God’s gift of eternal life is comprehensive. It includes all that pertains to life and godliness (2 Peter 1:3; Romans 8:32), not merely a ticket to heaven. Practical sanctification is not an optional post-conversion upgrade. Christ cannot be divided. He is not offered as Savior-only with Lordship optional for a later upgrade. “Whoever comes to Me I will never cast out” (John 6:37), but coming to Him means coming to Him as He is. Surrender to Christ’s lordship is unconditional. Jesus is Lord of all; the faith He demands involves full surrender (Romans 6:17–18; 10:9–10). Christ does not bestow eternal life on those whose hearts remain set against Him (James 4:6). Real faith endures. Genuine saving faith cannot be defective or short-lived; it perseveres (Philippians 1:6; cf. Hebrews 11). A faith that completely ceases is no saving faith at all. Genuine faith produces fruit. Not as the cause of salvation, but as its inevitable evidence. “By this we know that we have come to know Him, if we keep His commandments” (1 John 2:3). As MacArthur states plainly: obedience is the inevitable manifestation of saving faith.

The pastoral danger Lordship proponents identify is sobering: a church filled with people who made decisions but were never transformed. Justification without sanctification. A profession without a possessor.

The Free Grace Position

The Free Grace tradition is not populated with theological lightweights. Charles Ryrie, longtime professor at Dallas Theological Seminary, author of the Ryrie Study Bible, scholar of the first order, wrote the most rigorous response to MacArthur: So Great Salvation (1989).

Lewis Sperry Chafer, the founder of Dallas Theological Seminary, held Free Grace convictions and embedded them in the institution’s theological DNA. Bob Wilkin, founder of the Grace Evangelical Society, has argued the position in the Journal of the Grace Evangelical Society for decades. Dave Anderson, in Free Grace Soteriology, argues it with academic precision. These are not careless men. They are scholars who gave their lives to the Word of God and arrived at their conclusions through serious exegesis, not through a desire to make the gospel easy.

The Free Grace position rests on eight convictions (synthesized from the primary works of Ryrie, Wilkin, and Anderson — the tradition's most rigorous defenders):

Faith is trust in Christ’s promise of eternal life; nothing more, nothing less. Adding repentance-as-behavioral-change or lordship-submission to faith adulterates grace with works. The gospel invitation is a free gift received through trust alone (Ephesians 2:8–9; Romans 4:5). Any condition beyond faith corrupts the freeness of grace itself. The Gospel of John is the Bible’s primary evangelistic document; and the word “repent” never appears in it. John states his purpose explicitly: “These are written so that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that by believing you may have life in his name” (John 20:30–31). If behavioral repentance were required for salvation, John’s silence is inexplicable. Free Grace theologians argue this omission is exegetically decisive; the evangelist most concerned with bringing people to faith never once issued a call to behavioral repentance. Repentance (metanoia) means a change of mind, not a change of behavior. Ryrie argues that on the day of Pentecost, Peter called the crowd to change their minds about who Jesus was: from a blasphemer to the God-man Savior. That is the repentance that saves (Acts 2:38). Behavioral change is the fruit of repentance, not its definition. Conflating the two imports a human work into the gospel invitation and corrupts the terms of salvation. Justification is a forensic declaration; it must be distinguished from sanctification. God declares the believing sinner righteous on the basis of Christ’s imputed righteousness (Romans 4:5; Romans 5:1). Justification is complete and final at the moment of faith. Sanctification, the ongoing process of growth, is real but categorically separate. Demanding visible evidence of sanctification as proof of justification collapses a distinction Paul labored throughout Romans and Galatians to establish. The object of saving faith is the promise of eternal life, received at a specific moment. “Truly, truly, I say to you, whoever believes has eternal life” (John 6:47). “Whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16). Free Grace theologians argue these promises are unconditional; the only condition is belief. Eternal life is a present possession, not a future reward contingent on perseverance or ongoing surrender. The “carnal Christian” is a biblical category, not a theological convenience. Paul addresses the Corinthians as genuine believers who are living like the unsaved (1 Corinthians 3:1–3). Free Grace theologians argue that prolonged spiritual stagnation in a true believer is a real and tragic possibility; but, it is not evidence of a false profession. Dismissing this category as exegetically untenable, they contend, requires overriding Paul’s plain language to people he explicitly calls brothers. Every Christian will bear fruit — but fruit may not always be visible to human observers. Ryrie is explicit: “Every Christian will bear spiritual fruit. Somewhere, sometime, somehow. Otherwise that person is not a believer.” Free Grace is not a license for fruitlessness. However, Free Grace theologians argue that what qualifies as fruit is broader and sometimes less observable than Lordship advocates allow. Subjective fruit inspection by outside observers is an unreliable and pastorally dangerous standard for assessing the reality of another person’s salvation. Assurance comes from the promise, not from performance. “Whoever believes in the Son has eternal life” (John 3:36). Free Grace theologians note that the same verse’s second clause — rendered by the ESV as “whoever does not obey” — reflects a disputed translation of the Greek apeithōn, which they argue is better rendered “whoever does not believe.” On their reading the verse is a pure faith contrast: belief yields life; unbelief yields wrath. No obedience metric is in view. Assurance is therefore grounded in God’s word to the one who believes, not in the believer’s track record of surrender, fruit production, or observable transformation (1 John 5:13). Grounding assurance in evidence of sanctification, they argue, turns the believer perpetually inward — away from Christ and toward self-assessment — producing exactly the doubt and introspection the promise was designed to eliminate.

The pastoral concern Free Grace advocates raise is equally serious: a church full of doubting, introspective believers who can never be certain they are saved because they can never be certain they have surrendered enough. Ryrie’s concern was not to cheapen grace but to protect it; to ensure the ground of assurance remained the promise of God and not the performance of man.

Where the Real Division Lives

Both sides agree Jesus is Lord.

Both sides agree faith without fruit is dead.

The fault line is narrower than the polemics suggest; yet, it is real.

On repentance: Lordship says turning from sin is inseparable from genuine saving faith. Free Grace says behavioral repentance added to faith corrupts the gospel’s freeness. On lordship: Lordship says you cannot receive a divided Christ, Savior without Master. Free Grace says requiring submission to Christ’s authority before salvation mixes discipleship with justification. On assurance: Lordship grounds assurance in the fruit of regeneration over time. Free Grace grounds assurance in the promise of God to those who believe, full stop. On the “carnal Christian”: Lordship says this category is exegetically untenable: a true believer cannot live indefinitely as though unregenerate. Free Grace allows for the possibility of prolonged spiritual stagnation in a genuine believer.

The Pastoral Stakes

This debate is not academic. It shapes how you evangelize, how you counsel, and how you disciple.

A Lordship evangelist calls sinners to repent and submit. A Free Grace evangelist calls sinners to trust. The content of the gospel invitation differs at the point of demand.

A Lordship pastor counseling a professing Christian living in unrepentant sin may question whether that person was ever regenerated. A Free Grace pastor will call the same person to discipleship, but may not question the reality of their salvation.

Neither pastor takes sin lightly. But they may arrive at different pastoral judgments.

My Position — And Why It Isn’t Simple

I hold the Lordship position. I want to be honest with you about what that means, and what it costs me to say it.

Charles Ryrie was not a lightweight. He held a Ph.D. from the University of Edinburgh, taught for decades at Dallas Theological Seminary, and wrote some of the most carefully reasoned theology in the twentieth century. Lewis Sperry Chafer founded DTS. Dave Anderson is a serious exegete. These men gave their lives to the Word of God. They were not cutting corners on grace; they were guarding it as they understood it.

That is precisely what makes this debate hard.

If Free Grace theology were promoted by careless men, I could dismiss it quickly.

It isn’t.

And I cannot pretend that Ryrie’s concern is without force: that a Lordship framework, taken too far, can leave sincere believers perpetually questioning whether they have surrendered enough, whether their fruit is sufficient, whether their commitment was real. That is a genuine pastoral danger.

I am also aware that I cannot always draw a clean line between where Free Grace truth ends and Lordship truth begins. Both traditions affirm that faith saves. Both affirm that fruit follows. The argument is over what the summons of the gospel includes; and honest men have read the same texts and landed differently.

What I keep returning to is this: the texts will not let me rest in a gospel with no summons.

Matthew 16:24 records Christ’s own invitation: “If anyone would come after Me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow Me.” That is not the discipleship curriculum. That is the door. James 2:17 does not soften it: “So also faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead.” Dead faith is not saving faith. The fruit is not the root, but a root producing no fruit is not living. Romans 10:9 frames everything: “If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.” Lord is in the text. It is not an elective.

Arminianism does not trouble me: God’s sovereignty over salvation answers it.

Covenant Theology also does not trouble me: literal, consistent interpretation answers it.

Free Grace troubles me. The fragments of truth it holds are real enough that I cannot yet draw a clean line between where it ends and where Lordship begins.

I land on Lordship not because I think Free Grace men are outside the faith; I do not.

I cannot find a Bible that offers a Christ you may receive without receiving Him as He is. Savior and Lord are not two products from the same shelf. He is one Person. You come to Him whole; or you have not come to Him at all.

Where exactly the line falls between a tender, wavering faith and a dead one — God knows.

I do not.

That uncertainty keeps me humble about individuals. It does not move me from the position.

Go Deeper

This post opens the debate. It does not close it. The men on both sides have written books worth reading.

Lordship: John MacArthur, The Gospel According to Jesus (Zondervan, 1988); The Gospel According to the Apostles (Thomas Nelson, 1993) Free Grace: Charles Ryrie, So Great Salvation (Victor Books, 1989); Dave Anderson, Free Grace Soteriology (Grace Theology Press, 2012)

Read both. Search the Scripture. Let God’s Word be the judge.

To His Glory,

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