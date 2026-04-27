The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

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Jim McCraigh's avatar
Jim McCraigh
16h

"The Lion and the Lamb" misconception was popularized by a 2015 worship song released by none other than Bethel Music...

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1 reply by Inevitable Truth | Thad Brown
Emmy's avatar
Emmy
11h

Love this!! No more predators. "Thy Will be done on earth".

We are all waiting!!

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