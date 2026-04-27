Ask anyone to name a biblical image of peace. The answer usually comes before you finish the question: the lion and the lamb.

It has appeared on paintings, stained glass, Christmas cards, refrigerator magnets, and more tattoos than anyone can count.

There’s only one problem - Isaiah never wrote it.

Here’s what Isaiah said: Isaiah 11:6 “The wolf shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the young goat, and the calf and the lion and the fattened calf together; and a little child shall lead them.”

The wolf and the lamb. The leopard and the goat. The calf and the lion.

Even with a complete listing, the lion and lamb are not together - ever.

Isaiah 11:6 Wolf, lamb, leopard, young goat, calf, lion, fattened calf, little child. Isaiah 11:7 Cow, bear, lion, ox. Isaiah 11:8 Nursing child, cobra, weaned child, adder. Isaiah 65:25 Wolf, lamb, lion, ox, serpent.

Why the Wrong Animals Actually Matter

This is not trivial. The image Isaiah constructed was deliberately confrontational.

A lion beside a lamb is powerful; but a wolf beside a lamb is something more terrifying. The wolf is the predator most associated with the destruction of the flock throughout Scripture, and used repeatedly by Isaiah. In John 10:12 Jesus even describes the hired hand fleeing with “the wolf comes and snatches them.”

Isaiah’s prophecy does not picture a gentle softening of nature. It pictures the complete inversion of the created order under the reign of the Messiah.

The most dangerous becomes safe. The most vulnerable is protected. A little child leads them all.

What the Text Is Actually Describing

John MacArthur, preaching through the Revelation vision of the Lamb, correctly anchors this passage in its full eschatological weight. In his sermon “A Vision of the Lamb, Part 2,” he describes Isaiah as having been given “the privilege of seeing ahead to the day when the curse on the earth would be reversed, when paradise would be restored, regained” — the wolf dwelling with the lamb, the leopard lying down with the kid, the lion eating straw like an ox, children playing beside vipers unharmed.

This is not poetry about a kinder, gentler world. MacArthur describes the millennial kingdom as “a restored and radically reconstructed earth” - paradise regained - the direct undoing of everything that fell in Genesis 3 (“The Climax of Human History,” gty.org).

R.C. Sproul, approaching Isaiah from his Reformed vantage, consistently described Isaiah’s prophecies as pointing to a government that would establish perfect peace, justice, and righteousness under the coming King; not a sentimental vision of harmony, but the sovereign rule of the Messiah over every realm of creation, from nations to the animal kingdom.

Both men understood what the domesticated misquote erases: this is eschatological promise, not inspirational art.

The Radical Revelation

The “lion and lamb” image flattens what Isaiah actually declared.

The true image is more radical, more specific, and more theologically charged. It describes a Kingdom in which not merely the strong become gentle, but in which the entire predator-prey relationship is abolished by the reign of the One of whom Isaiah 11:2 says, “the Spirit of the Lord shall rest upon him.”

MacArthur notes that the same chapter that describes this Kingdom also describes the seven-fold ministry of the Spirit: wisdom, understanding, counsel, strength, knowledge, and fear of the Lord. The animals are not the point.

The King behind them is.

This is not sentimentality about nature. This is an eschatological promise about the coming King.

When you replace the wolf with a lion, you make the image prettier. You also make it smaller.

The Bible’s vision of the coming Kingdom is never smaller than what we imagine. It is always larger.

A Final Word

Even our best teachers sometimes use the popular shorthand. MacArthur himself, in a sermon on creation, slipped into “the lion will lie down with the lamb” the common misquote, before correcting to the precise text elsewhere in his expositions. The image is that deeply embedded in Christian culture.

But embedded does not mean accurate. And comfortable does not mean biblical.

The text does not exist to comfort us. It exists to declare what the reign of Jesus Christ will actually accomplish.

That is a far more terrifying, and far more glorious, promise than any greeting card has ever held.

To His Glory,

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