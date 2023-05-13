Is Salvation the Ultimate Participation Award? Let’s discuss.
God loves you unconditionally. But what does this mean? What are the boundaries?
Inclusion
Jill Biden, the First Lady, recently attended the NCAA 2023 women’s basketball championship, in which Louisiana State University won 102-85 against Iowa. Surprisingly, the first lady commented that both teams should be welcomed to the White House to be recognized by the President.
The attitude of “no one loses,” more commonly known as Participat…