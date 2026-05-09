We’ve been witnessing a dramatic rise in antisemitism.

The world hates the Jews.

Why?

The hatred is too old, too consistent, and too precise to be accidental.

Why does a small nation — outnumbered, surrounded, perpetually threatened — remain the singular fixation of history’s most demonic movements? Why did Pharaoh target Hebrew boys? Why did Haman draft a decree of annihilation? Why did Hitler build an industrial machinery of genocide?

The answer is not found in political science. It is found in Revelation 12.

The Dragon, the Woman, and the Child

Revelation 12:1–4 is not symbolic poetry. It’s a war map.

“And a great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun…She was pregnant and was crying out in birth pains and the agony of giving birth. And another sign appeared…a great red dragon…And the dragon stood before the woman who was about to give birth, so that when she bore her child he might devour it.”

The woman is Israel. The dragon is Satan. The child is Christ.

Genesis 3:15 is God’s declaration of war; spoken directly to Satan in the Garden:

“I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your offspring and her offspring; he shall bruise your head.”

A Seed was coming. Through a specific woman. A specific nation. A specific line.

Satan heard it. He heard his own sentence: "he shall bruise your head." And he has been trying to escape it ever since.

From the time of Abraham, Israel holds a critical role in God’s plan of redemption. First, in bringing forth the Messiah and Redeemer. Then, in the fulfillment of His plan; because Jesus promised that the Jewish people would exist and welcome Him when He returns in glory.

Two roles. Two targets. One strategy that shifted the moment the tomb was empty.

Satan doesn’t attack blindly. He doesn’t guess. He knows the Bible, not as a believer knows it, but as a tactician studying his opponent’s playbook.

Strategy One: Stop the Birth

For centuries, Satan had one objective. Kill the Messianic line before the Seed arrived.

That thread runs from Egypt to Persia to Bethlehem. Pharaoh killing Hebrew boys. Athaliah nearly wiping out the Davidic line in a single act of murderous ambition. Haman’s empire-wide decree of annihilation. Herod’s slaughter of the innocents.

For centuries, Israel agonized and suffered; longing for the Child who would come to destroy Satan, sin, and death. No nation in history has suffered as long or as severely, both from God’s chastening and from Satan’s furious efforts to destroy the nation through whom the Messiah would come.

Every massacre. Every empire. Every attempt to break the covenant line before the promise could be fulfilled.

Strategy One failed.

The Messiah was born, crucified, buried, and resurrected. Genesis 3:15 was fulfilled. The seed of the woman crushed the serpent’s head.

So Satan moved on with a new objective.

Strategy Two: Prevent His Return

This is the part many Christians completely miss.

The Second Coming is not unconditional. Jesus claimed in Matthew 23:39 - “For I tell you, you will not see Me again, until you say, ‘Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord.’”

Christ does not return to an empty stage. He returns when the nation Israel calls Him back. When the covenant people acknowledge, in corporate repentance, the One they pierced.

Hosea 5:15 confirms it: “I will return again to My place, until they acknowledge their guilt and seek My face.” Zechariah 12:10 names it: “They will look on Me, on Him whom they have pierced.”

MacArthur is explicit: Satan focuses his attention on destroying the Jewish people and preventing the return of Christ. The dragon hates Israel because it is the woman that brought forth the Messiah the first time, and it is her repentance and looking in faith that will bring the Messiah the second time.

The logic is brutal and precise. Destroy Israel; erase the trigger condition. No covenant people; no corporate repentance. No corporate repentance; no return. No return; no kingdom.

If Satan succeeds in destroying the Jewish people, God’s eternal covenants with Abraham and David are rendered void. God becomes a liar.

That is the calculation. That is why Satan continues and will never stop.

Satan Knows the Bible

Most Christians never consider this.

Satan understands Messianic prophecy. He understands Genesis 12:3. He understands the unconditional covenants. He reads the same Scriptures we do; he simply refuses to accept the verdict.

Satan understands that if he can destroy the Jewish nation, God’s eternal plan is in some way thwarted.

This is why Erwin Lutzer, in Hitler’s Cross, his definitive study of Satan’s role in the Holocaust, argues that antisemitism is not reducible to ethnic hatred or political grievance. It operates within the parameters of Satan’s freedom, aimed at a specific eschatological objective. The Holocaust was not merely human evil unleashed. It was the dragon’s most systematic modern attempt to erase the woman from the earth before the Tribulation’s final chapter forces his hand.

Six million lives. One demonic strategy. We are still in that same war.

Why He Keeps Fighting After He Knows He Loses

The strangest element of this story is not Satan’s persistence.

It is the irrationality of it.

He knows the prophecies. He knows Zechariah 14. He knows Revelation 19. He has read the end of the book; his destruction is certain and specific.

And yet he will not stop.

MacArthur offers the most honest explanation available: Satan might give up his fight, except for the fact that he is utterly depraved and probably insane in some way. He may have deceived even himself into thinking he has a chance.

The hatred of Israel is not rational self-interest. It is the outworking of a will so depraved it cannot stop fighting a verdict already rendered.

He is not confused about the outcome. He is incapable of surrender. This eerily sounds like Iran, which is now the central antagonist against Israel.

What This Means for Today

Revelatgivesion 12:17 frames the present moment: “Then the dragon became furious with the woman and went off to make war on the rest of her offspring.”

When you see the nations mobilize against Israel, you are watching prophecy. When you see the oldest hatred resurface in new ideological clothing, you are watching strategy.

This is not a geopolitical dispute with two legitimate sides. It is the final phase of a cosmic war that began in Eden; a war the dragon started, cannot win, but refuses to surrender.

God’s covenants with Israel are unconditional. Romans 11:29 settles it: “The gifts and the calling of God are irrevocable.”

Satan knows this. He is trying to make God a liar.

He will fail.

The woman survives. The Child returns. The dragon is thrown into the lake of fire.

The verdict is sealed. It will not be overturned.

To His Glory,

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