The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

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Robin L's avatar
Robin L
3h

I've heard MacArthur say that sin makes us stupid and the more sinful we are, the more stupid, and insane, we become. While I have seen this axiom prove true in my life and others, Satan is the very personification, and father, of this premise.

Satan has nothing to lose, in his evil mind, to pursue his diabolical path of rebellion because his 'retirement plan' is horrific beyond imagination. Plus, he got away with the unimaginable when he tempted Eve and succeeded in bringing about the fall of mankind. I expect he was very surprised at his (temporary) success and thought, "Aha! Look how powerful I am even against God!" This must underwrite his belief that if he could pull off such a monumental subversion once, he can do it again.

Yesterday I listened to a strong and biblically sound Believer who has an encouraging YouTube podcast for the watchmen, (his name is David Floyd) and he mentioned the Prince of Persia in the Book of Daniel. The characteristic of that fallen angel is that he was able to delay the angel Gabriel for 3 weeks, while God's holy messenger was trying bring His response to Daniel's prayers. It seems that the Prince of Persia is still the master of delay, and we are witnessing his tactics right to this very day.

As I stand back in horrified wonder at Satan's wicked rebellion, and witness his unrelenting efforts, I also see that he reuses the same playbook, and simply updates his strategies for the age we are in. His ever present attacks against Israel are doing great damage to God's chosen nation; I grieve for the lost, and I grieve for the Jews.

Many of us have read the 'playbook,' meaning the Bible, through to the end. God's kingdom IS coming and His will IS being done, on earth as it is in Heaven. He is faithful and true; we know how the story ends. Satan is not autonomous, he is God's devil, who is unknowingly bringing about the Lord's plan of redemption for the elect and for all of creation.

Our departure is growing very close.

Maranatha

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