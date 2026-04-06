God Works in Mysterious Ways
God doesn’t work mysteriously. He works sovereignly. There’s a profound difference.
It Sounds Humble. It Usually Isn’t.
“God works in mysterious ways.”
You may have heard this one. It is often used to discuss unanswered prayers, untimely tragedy, and unpleasant theology.
It sounds pious. It often serves as a cop-out for those who wish to discuss a God whose ways don’t make sense to us.
And, incidentally, it is not found anywhere in the Bible.
The Real Source
The phrase was originally used in a 1773 hymn, “Light Shining Out of Darkness”:
The opening verse:
“God moves in a mysterious way, His wonders to perform.”
It is a lovely hymn, and Cowper was a man who wrote it from a place of deep suffering and deep faith.
It is a hymn, however, and nowhere to be found in the Bible. The theology that is often attached to this phrase is a far cry from the intent that Cowper originally meant to express.
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What the Bible Has to Say About the Ways of God
The Bible is very clear about the ways of God. It is very, very specific:
Isaiah 46:10 “Declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times things that are not yet done, Saying, My counsel shall stand, and I will accomplish all My purpose.”
Romans 8:28 “For those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to His purpose.”
Ephesians 1:11 “Having been predestined according to the purpose of Him who works all things according to the counsel of His will.”
These are not the words of a God who works in mysterious ways. These are the words of a God who works in sovereign ways, with perfect knowledge, perfect intentionality, and perfect authority over all that comes to pass.
What We Avoid by Calling It “Mysterious”
According to R.C. Sproul, in his book *The Holiness of God*:
“Holiness provokes hatred. The greater the holiness, the greater the human hostility toward it.”
God’s actions do not necessarily conform to our sense of what is fair. They do not reward in ways we consider just. They do not always spare the righteous from affliction, nor the wicked from prospering — at least, not in the short term.
This is not mysterious. It’s a holy God working on a timetable that’s longer than our own.
We use this term ‘mysterious’ because we think it’s humble. We use it because we don’t want to have to deal with the harder term: ‘sovereign.’ We don’t want to have to trust a God whose ways we cannot understand — that’s much harder.
The Takeaway
The God of Scripture does not shrug His shoulders. The God of Scripture does not work in ways that are aimless and purposeless. The God of Scripture does not work in ways that are experimental, waiting to see how things will turn out.
He has declared the end from the beginning. His counsel will be carried out. His purpose will be fulfilled — with or without your theological comfort.
Where have you used the term ‘mysterious’ to avoid facing the harder, truer concept of ‘sovereign’?
To His Glory,
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Isaiah 46:10 is one of my favorite verses in the Bible. Reading it, I absolutely know those words are from the authoritative, sovereign voice of God. God's sovereignty is the most profound comfort when we understand and accept it. His ways are not our ways and our thoughts are not His thoughts and I praise His Name for that! Our understanding is as nothing in comparison to His ways. That's what I mean when I say His ways are mysterious; we simply don't have the mind of God. It doesn't take away from His sovereignty.
The quote by Sproul is much appreciated “Holiness provokes hatred. The greater the holiness, the greater the human hostility toward it.” Amen, in our sinful and fallen state, we don't often welcome that which confronts our sin. The sooner we know it, and turn, the quicker we can be restored to a right relationship with Him.
When Nathan confronted David over his egregious sins with Bathsheba, David didn't defend himself, instead he broke down and with deep remorse, and admitted he'd sinned against the Lord alone. That is the heart for Him our Mighty God wants us to have; we cannot be sinless until we are glorified. But we can/must repent, and seek His mercy when we rebel.
Each day I pray for a heart like King David's; a heart that is after God's own heart, and one that is willing to accept correction and seek His will. I am so imperfect, yet He still loves me and knows my heart.
All for His glory.
“For we know in part and we prophesy in part, but when completeness comes, what is in part disappears. When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I put the ways of childhood behind me. For now we see only a reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known.”
1 Corinthians 13:9-12 NIV
https://bible.com/bible/111/1co.13.9-12.NIV