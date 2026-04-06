The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

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Robin L's avatar
Robin L
1d

Isaiah 46:10 is one of my favorite verses in the Bible. Reading it, I absolutely know those words are from the authoritative, sovereign voice of God. God's sovereignty is the most profound comfort when we understand and accept it. His ways are not our ways and our thoughts are not His thoughts and I praise His Name for that! Our understanding is as nothing in comparison to His ways. That's what I mean when I say His ways are mysterious; we simply don't have the mind of God. It doesn't take away from His sovereignty.

The quote by Sproul is much appreciated “Holiness provokes hatred. The greater the holiness, the greater the human hostility toward it.” Amen, in our sinful and fallen state, we don't often welcome that which confronts our sin. The sooner we know it, and turn, the quicker we can be restored to a right relationship with Him.

When Nathan confronted David over his egregious sins with Bathsheba, David didn't defend himself, instead he broke down and with deep remorse, and admitted he'd sinned against the Lord alone. That is the heart for Him our Mighty God wants us to have; we cannot be sinless until we are glorified. But we can/must repent, and seek His mercy when we rebel.

Each day I pray for a heart like King David's; a heart that is after God's own heart, and one that is willing to accept correction and seek His will. I am so imperfect, yet He still loves me and knows my heart.

All for His glory.

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Abigail Starke's avatar
Abigail Starke
1d

“For we know in part and we prophesy in part, but when completeness comes, what is in part disappears. When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I put the ways of childhood behind me. For now we see only a reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known.”

‭‭1 Corinthians‬ ‭13‬:‭9‬-‭12‬ ‭NIV‬‬

https://bible.com/bible/111/1co.13.9-12.NIV

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