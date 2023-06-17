Finding Clarity and Insight into God’s Ultimate Plan – The Covenants
God has established Covenants as vehicles for the fulfillment of His kingdom. These agreements give a glimpse into finding clarity and insight into God’s ultimate plan for humanity.
God’s Covenants
A covenant is a formal agreement, or treaty, between two parties with specific obligations and constraints. Five of God’s covenants, the “everlasting covenants,” are absolute and non-nullifiable. One, the Mosaic Covenant, was temporary and explains many of the misconceptions concerning the Old Testament and Christianity.