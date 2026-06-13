The prosperity gospel is not bad theology. It is a different religion wearing theology’s clothing.

Most critics stop at “they took it out of context.”

That’s too generous.

What follows is not a survey of misunderstood passages. It is a documented record of Scripture being systematically inverted; verses whose plain meaning was stripped, discarded, and replaced with the opposite of what they really say.

Every entry names the teacher. Every quote is verified. Take your time reading.

Joel Osteen — Colossians 3:2 Run Backwards

“Set your mind on things above, not on things that are on earth.” (Colossians 3:2)

That second clause is the point. Paul’s entire argument is the rejection of earthly, material priorities in favor of the eternal. This is one of the most explicitly anti-prosperity verses in the New Testament.

In Your Best Life Now, Osteen writes: “Set your mind and keep it set on the higher things.” He dropped the second half entirely. “Not on things that are on earth” simply disappears.

Then he applies “higher things” to mean bigger ambitions and greater earthly success.

He took a verse commanding the reader to stop fixating on earthly increase and deployed it to command fixation on earthly increase. This was not a reading error. The verse was reversed.

Joel Osteen — John 10:10 and the Abundant Life

“I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.” (John 10:10)

The Greek word rendered “abundantly” is περισσόν (perisson): exceeding, overflowing, beyond the ordinary. In context, Jesus is contrasting His purpose with that of the thief who comes to steal and destroy. The abundance is eternal life in union with God.

Osteen applies it to material wealth, health, and financial blessing. The text says nothing about income or career advancement.

Prosperity teachers quote, “I came” and stop before the context complicates the pitch.

Jeremiah 29:11 — The Universal Misquote

“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.” (Jeremiah 29:11)

God is writing to Jewish exiles in Babylon. He has just told them in verses 5–7 to settle in; they are staying for seventy years (Jeremiah 29:10). This is a national covenant to ethnic Israel about physical return from exile, conditioned on repentance.

Osteen, Joyce Meyer, and virtually every prosperity teacher deploy it as a personal guarantee of financial blessing for any believer at any moment. It has appeared on graduation cards, coffee mugs, and stadium Jumbotrons.

The verse is not wrong. The application is fraudulent.

Kenneth and Gloria Copeland — Mark 10:29–30 and the Hundredfold Return

In God’s Will Is Prosperity, Gloria Copeland writes:

“Give $10 and receive $1,000; give $1,000 and receive $100,000… In short, Mark 10:30 is a very good deal.”

Three things the Copelands extracted and discarded:

The condition: abandonment for the sake of Christ, not as an investment strategy

The word “persecutions,” which appears in Jesus’ actual list of returns and is never quoted

The primary return Jesus names: eternal life

They collapsed a passage about the surpassing worth of the Kingdom into a transactional investment scheme. The text became a brokerage prospectus.

Creflo Dollar — James 4:2–3 and the God Who Has No Choice

Dollar writes:

“When we pray, believing that we have already received what we are praying, God has no choice but to make our prayers come to pass.”

He builds on James 4:2: “You do not have, because you do not ask.” He stops there.

James 4:3, the very next sentence: “You ask and do not receive, because you ask wrongly, to spend it on your passions.”

Dollar’s framework erases the theological problem James explicitly identifies and turns it into a hack. Fix your confession. Believe harder. God will comply.

“God has no choice” is not a description of prayer. It is a description of a vending machine. That is a different religion dressed in Christian vocabulary.

Kenneth Hagin — Isaiah 53:5 Repackaged as a Medical Policy

“With His wounds we are healed.” (Isaiah 53:5)

The Hebrew word for “healed” is רָפָא (rapha): used throughout the Old Testament for both physical and spiritual restoration. Peter cites the passage in 1 Peter 2:24 and applies it to having “died to sin” and living to righteousness. The healing is moral and spiritual.

Kenneth Hagin, the architect of the Word-Faith movement, taught that physical healing is a present, guaranteed right for every believer. Isaiah 53:5 was his primary text. If you remain sick, your faith is insufficient; you are confessing sickness rather than confessing your healing. Benny Hinn carried the same framework into crusade format across three decades.

This teaching has directly caused people to refuse medical treatment. People have died from it.

Isaiah 53:5 is about atonement. It was never a medical policy.

The Pattern Is Not Accidental

Every entry above follows the same method:

Find a verse containing a word that sounds favorable

Lift it from its context

Apply it to present-day material circumstances

Attach a financial or physical mechanism to activate it

The result is not a misunderstanding of Scripture. It’s a constructed alternative religion using Scripture’s language while systematically reversing Scripture’s priorities.

2 Timothy 4:3–4 named it in advance:

“The time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own passions, and will turn away from listening to the truth.”

The prosperity gospel has no problem gathering an audience. It finds exactly the audience Paul predicted.

The most dangerous false teacher is not the one who ignores Scripture.

It is the one who knows it well enough to weaponise it.

Learn the text well enough that no one can do that to you.

To His Glory,

Thanks for reading The Inevitable Truth! I’m committed to keeping these posts free and accessible to everyone, with no paywalls or hoops to jump through. Upgrade if you found value and want to show your appreciation by supporting me financially.

📌 P.S. I’ve put together several free PDF resources to equip you for personal evangelism and deeper biblical study. Please try these out and give me your thoughts.

Grab your free PDF now!

📌 P.P.S. If you enjoyed this or found it helpful, would you please consider sharing it and restacking?

Your shares make a real difference; they help others discover solid biblical teaching and allow me to keep creating free, accessible content.

Share The Inevitable Truth