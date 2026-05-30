The prosecutor finishes his closing argument. You’re convinced: guilty.

Then the defense speaks.

Now…you’re not so sure.

That may be exactly where you’ll sit with the doctrine of saving faith.

Has it been corrupted by adding something to it, or gutted by stripping something away?

Your verdict will shape how you approach evangelism, discipleship, and the assurance you offer to everyone you lead.

Both positions below are argued by godly men with noble purposes. But, both can’t be right.

You must decide.

Faith Takes the Stand

Most Christians can recite Hebrews 11:1. Few have comprehended what it actually means.

“Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.”

Three Greek words bear the full force of that verse. Each one carries more than our English translation delivers.

Faith: πίστις (pistis)

The word translated “faith” is pistis: to persuade, to convince. It is not a vague religious feeling. It is a settled persuasion with moral gravity. The question the text immediately forces is this: persuaded of what, and to what degree?

Assurance: ὑπόστασις (hupostasis)

Hupostasis means substance, foundation, weight. Hebrews uses the same word in 1:3 to describe the Son as the very essence of God. That is the force behind “assurance.”

Faith is not wishful longing. It is firm ground beneath the feet of one waiting for a promise they have not yet received.

Moses demonstrates it in Hebrews 11:26: “he considered the reproach of Christ greater wealth than the treasures of Egypt.” He released what he could hold now for a promise he could not see, because the promise carried more substance than the wealth of today.

Conviction: ἔλεγχος (elegchos)

Elegchos means proof, evidence, the kind of conviction that moves a man. It is not what a man says he believes. It is what he does when the trials arrive.

Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego walked into the furnace. The king they could see commanded them to bow. The God they could not see said otherwise.

Elegchos is what separated their response from everyone else who bowed to the king.

The Question the Text Raises

Pistis, hupostasis, elegchos. Persuasion, substance, proof.

The Greek does not permit a thin definition of faith. Hebrews 11:1 does not stand alone in demanding that.

Paul walks “by faith, not by sight” (2 Corinthians 5:7). Abraham holds a promise against all visible evidence, “fully convinced that God was able to do what he had promised” (Romans 4:20–21). Peter’s readers love and trust a Christ they have never laid eyes on, yet “rejoice with joy that is inexpressible” (1 Peter 1:8).

In each case faith is active, object-directed, and anchored in something more substantial than feelings.

Whether that standard demands more than genuine persuasion, or whether genuine persuasion is precisely what all three words describe, is the dispute this court has been convened to address.

Both attorneys are prepared to argue it. The evidence is the same. The conclusions are not.

The Free Grace Response

Brother, your concern for shallow professions is shared. But the cure risks worse damage than the disease.

Charles Ryrie, in So Great Salvation, holds the one distinction that holds Free Grace theology together: the offer of the gospel and the call to discipleship are not the same call. Salvation is a gift. Discipleship is a cost. Confuse the two, and you destroy both.

When Paul writes “the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord” in Romans 6:23, the word is charisma. A gift demanded back is not a gift.

When John 3:16 says “whoever believes,” the verb pisteuō means to be persuaded that something is true. Adding commitment, surrender, or sustained obedience to the content of saving faith does not deepen the gospel; it relocates the anchor from Christ’s finished work to the believer’s ongoing performance.

That relocation has consequences. When assurance depends on the quality of a man’s obedience rather than the certainty of God’s promise, the gospel ceases to be good news. It becomes a contract with moving terms. Paul settled this in Romans 4:5: “to the one who does not work but believes in him who justifies the ungodly, his faith is counted as righteousness.” The ground of justification is belief, not behavior. The object of faith is Christ, not the believer’s own transformed life.

John 3:16 does not say “whoever believes and demonstrates sufficient fruit has eternal life.” The promise is unconditional. John 5:24 removes any remaining ambiguity: “Whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life. He does not come into judgment, but has passed from death to life.”

Past tense. Settled. Rendered at the moment of belief; not held pending a review of subsequent obedience.

Attach fruit inspection to assurance, and you have moved the foundation. The promise becomes provisional. The gospel stops being an announcement and becomes an audit.

Free Grace does not require fruit as evidence of salvation. A man who has trusted Christ for eternal life has eternal life.

The Lordship Salvation Reply

Charles Ryrie was not wrong to defend the freeness of grace. He was wrong about the content of the faith that receives it.

MacArthur, in The Gospel According to Jesus, made the case that Free Grace did not preserve the gospel; it amputated it. Consider the word James uses for “believe” in James 2:19: πιστεύουσιν (pisteuousin), the present active indicative of πιστεύω (pisteuō), the identical root as πίστις (pistis) defined in Hebrews 11:1. James does not reach for a lesser word. He uses the same word. His point is devastating: “Even the demons believe — and shudder!”

Reformed theologians have long identified three components of saving faith: notitia: knowledge of the truth; assensus: agreement with it, and fiducia: personal trust and surrender to the One who is the truth. The demons possess the first two in full. They know exactly who God is. They agree with every word of it. What they lack entirely is fiducia, the personal surrender that constitutes saving trust. They shudder precisely because they know the truth and want nothing to do with God on His terms. The root word alone does not save. Its object, its depth, and its fruit are what distinguish the faith of the redeemed from the orthodoxy of demons.

Scripture forces the test. James 2:17 says faith without works is dead. Not weak. Dead. Matthew 7:21–23 records Jesus rejecting professed believers who called Him Lord but never did the Father’s will. He does not call them backslidden. He says, “I never knew you.” They were never saved.

The charge that Lordship Salvation adds works to faith misreads the argument entirely. Ephesians 2:8–10 makes both points in three verses. Salvation is by grace through faith, not of works. And yet the saved man is “created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand.” The works are not the ladder into salvation. They are evidence that you are already saved. Obedience is not additive. It is diagnostic.

Saving faith is repentant trust. The Lordship position does not redefine the gospel. It refuses to accept a version of it that Scripture does not recognize.

Jury Instructions

Members of the jury, you have heard two closing arguments. Before you deliberate, the court instructs you as follows:

The question is not which attorney argued more persuasively. The question is what the evidence establishes.

The Controlling Standard

You are bound by Hebrews 11:1, πίστις (pistis) is not a feeling, a memory, or a decision made under emotional pressure. It is settled conviction with theological weight: hupostasis (substance) and elegchos (proof). Any definition of faith that falls short of those two terms does not meet the legal standard.

Weighing the Evidence

Both sides agree on the Greek root. What they dispute is its sufficient content.

The Free Grace position holds that pisteuō, genuine persuasion that Jesus is who He claimed, constitutes saving faith in full. The Lordship position holds that saving faith requires fiducia: personal surrender to Christ as Lord, as evidenced by repentance and fruit.

James 2:19 is the contested exhibit. Both attorneys have addressed it. The force you assign it is yours to determine.

The Verdict

A finding of “undecided” is not available. Either fiducia is indispensable to saving trust, or assensus alone suffices. You must choose.

The court’s final instruction is this: do not treat the question lightly. Faith (pistis), assurance (hupostasis), and conviction (elegchos) are not casual terms. What they demand of saving faith is exactly what the evidence before you was assembled to address.

The verdict is yours.

The jury may now retire to deliberate.

You deserve to know where I stand.

I hold the Lordship Salvation position. Works do not produce salvation. They diagnose it. That is not a claim to sinless perfection. Every true believer struggles and falls. The question is the direction of a life, not the stumble. A life bearing no fruit is not a minor concern; it is a warning that demands examination, not comfort.

I also believe that understanding the contrary position is not optional. A conviction you cannot defend is not a conviction; it is a blind preference. Ephesians 4:14 describes what happens without theological grounding: “tossed to and fro by the waves and carried about by every wind of doctrine, by human cunning, by craftiness in deceitful schemes.”

Know what you believe. Know why you believe it. Know what the other side argues and why you disagree.

Apply that standard to everything you believe.

To His Glory,

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