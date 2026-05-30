The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

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Scot Darby's avatar
Scot Darby
3d

Concerning the topic of salvation, it is very comforting to know that God desires all men to be saved(1 Timothy 2:4) and that: Philippians 2:10-11 KJV says:

That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth; [11] And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father. Amen!

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Robin L's avatar
Robin L
3d

"Obedience is not additive. It is diagnostic." This is the critical point. Thank you, Thad.

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