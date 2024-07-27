Exploring the Wisdom Embedded in Biblical Parables: The Parable of the Fig Tree
Matthew 24:37-39 “just as the days of Noah were, so the coming of the Son of Man will be. For…they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage…they did not understand until the flood...”
Summary:
In Matthew 24:37-39, Jesus warns that the coming of the Son of Man will resemble the days of Noah, when people were preoccupied with everyday activities and were caught unprepared by the flood. This serves as a reminder that the end times will come suddenly and unexpectedly, urging believ…