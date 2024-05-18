Exploring the Wisdom Embedded in The Parables: The Sower and the Seed
Matthew 13:13: “This is why I speak to them in parables, because seeing they do not see, and hearing they do not hear, nor do they understand.”
Summary
In Matthew 13:13, Jesus explains His use of parables to reveal truths to those open to understanding while concealing them from indifference and hostility. His Parable of the Sower illustrates four responses to the gospel: along the path, where Satan snatches away the word (seed); rocky ground, where initial joy fa…