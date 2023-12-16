God's Greatest Gift: Salvation Unveiled Through Faith
Ephesians 2:8-9 “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast.”
Ephesians 2:8-9 is one of the most extraordinary statements in scripture – salvation is God’s free gift.
You would think that would be good news. In fact, the Bible’s term for this is “the gospel,” and the word “gospel” derives from the Greek word “euangelion,” which means “good news” or “glad tiding…