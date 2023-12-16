Adoration of the Shepherds by Gerard van Honthorst 1622

Ephesians 2:8-9 is one of the most extraordinary statements in scripture – salvation is God’s free gift.



You would think that would be good news. In fact, the Bible’s term for this is “the gospel,” and the word “gospel” derives from the Greek word “euangelion,” which means “good news” or “glad tiding…