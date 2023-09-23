Exploring Christian Theologies of the Twenty-First Century
Galatians 1:8-9 (ESV): “But even if we or an angel from heaven should preach to you a gospel contrary to the one we preached to you, let him be accursed...”
Introduction
In the last post, we explored many of the false gospels that were prevalent in the early church. These views rejected Christ’s divinity, added to or subtracted from salvation, or twisted the simplicity of the gospel in some manner. These concepts gradually made their way into more organized contexts, eventually becoming part of much larger m…