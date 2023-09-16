Exploring Christian Theologies - Contrary Gospels in the 1st and 2nd Centuries
Galatians 1:8-9 (ESV): “But even if we or an angel from heaven should preach to you a gospel contrary to the one we preached to you, let him be accursed.
The Bible is clear: there is only one gospel, one saving gospel, one gospel for salvation. Anything other than that is a false gospel, and those preaching it are to be accursed. The concept of cursed is used a few times in the New Testament; for example, 1 Corinthians 16:22: “If anyone has no love for the Lord, let him be accursed.” This verse emphasize…