This is maybe the most common reassurance offered at hospital bedsides, after car accidents, and across kitchen tables in the worst moments of people’s lives.

Unfortunately, this phrase does not mean what people think it says, and it does not belong to everyone who says it.

It isn’t that God stays away when pain comes. But, the words mean something else entirely - something most miss.

That line about everything happening for a reason? Martyn Lloyd-Jones didn’t buy it. While teaching on Romans 8, he said verse twenty-eight stood out like few others in all the Bible. Yet what people often say now isn’t what he praised. Their version mimics belief - feels spiritual - but asks nothing in return.

The Verse People Think They’re Quoting

Romans 8:28: “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to His purpose.”

Some interpret “everything happens for a reason” as if scripture supports the idea. This common belief connects fate with divine intent. Still, such thinking stems more from culture than doctrine.

Read it again slowly.

Notice three things the verse actually says, which the popular phrase does not.

First: It is addressed to a specific people: “those who love God... those who are called according to His purpose.” This is a covenant promise to believers, not a blanket reassurance for all of humanity. Second: It says “all things work together for good,” not that all things are good, or that all things will feel purposeful, or that the reason will soon become apparent. Third: The good is defined by “His purpose,” not by your comfort, your preferences, or your resolution timeline.

John MacArthur, in his exposition of this passage, pressed exactly this point: whether the situation is good, bad, or utterly incomprehensible, the believer rests in the settled confidence that God is doing His work, in His way, according to His will. The promise is not comprehension. It is confidence rooted in sovereignty.

The Danger of Vague Comfort

“Everything happens for a reason” is cross-religious. It is used by people of every faith and by those of no faith. It requires no commitment to the God of Scripture, no covenant relationship, and no need for Christ.

That alone should be a theological warning sign.

When a comfort can be offered indiscriminately to everyone, it usually belongs specifically to no one.

R.C. Sproul drew a sharp and necessary distinction. He separated what he called the proximate from the ultimate. On the proximate level - the horizontal plane of everyday human experience - bad things are genuinely bad. Sproul was direct: sin is bad, pain is bad, suffering is bad. Scripture never asks you to call it otherwise.

But at the ultimate level, Sproul declared plainly: “there are no tragedies for the Christian.” Every dark providence, every unanswered question, every grief that makes no earthly sense is being worked by the sovereign God toward an eternal good He has already defined.

Then Sproul turned the coin over. For the unbeliever who persists in unbelief, he warned, every blessing received from God in this life ultimately deepens the weight of wrath stored up for the day of judgment. Every gift ungratefully received, every common grace unacknowledged, adds to the account.

Romans 8:28 is not a human interest story about the universe being benevolent. It is a covenant promise to a specific people. The unbeliever has no claim to it. Offering it as though they do does not comfort them. It misleads them.

What Romans 8:28 Actually Offers

The promise of Romans 8:28 is not comprehension. It is confidence.

The believer does not need to understand why something happened to trust that God is working it toward a good that He has defined.

Lloyd-Jones captured the pastoral weight of this: the Christian can be certain about the ultimate, even when most uncertain about the immediate. You may not see the purpose. You may not live to see the resolution. But the certainty of the outcome is not in question, because God’s plan was not conceived after the fall, and it will not be undone by any trial you face in this life.

Romans 8:29 immediately clarifies what that good is: “to be conformed to the image of His Son.”

The purpose of “all things working together” is not your happiness. It is your holiness. Read that again; it is the key to all the trials and suffering believers endure.

MacArthur said it with characteristic directness in his sermon “Heirs of God”: the Holy Spirit is not interested in silliness; He is interested in holiness. He is interested in Christlikeness.

Every hard thing God allows into your life: every suffering, every loss, every long silence, is in the service of that singular purpose. Making you look more like Christ. That is the good He is working toward. That is the reason behind all His reasons.

And that is far better, even when it is far harder.

The Takeaway

Stop offering Romans 8:28 to people who are not in Christ. It is not their promise to hold.

And for those who are in Christ: the promise is not that they will understand the reason for their pain, suffering, and losses. It is that the Author of your story has not lost the plot.

The good He is working toward is not a comfortable life. It is a conformed life; conformed to the image of His Son, who suffered, who endured, who trusted the Father through Gethsemane and the cross.

Can you trust the outcome of your story to the One who wrote the beginning and the end?

To His Glory,

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