The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

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Robin L's avatar
Robin L
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Such an encouraging message Thad, thank you.

Many a day passes when I say in my prayers "Lord I don't understand what is happening here, but I trust your promises, and your sovereignty. Your ways are not my ways, and my thoughts are not Your thoughts, but You never make a mistake. You have promised to love me forever and You work all things together for my good because You know I (imperfectly) love You."

What comfort it is to genuinely believe God's word, and lean into it, when our circumstances are painful.

And thank you, Thad, for the quotes in your message this morning. We truly stand on the shoulders of some of the giants of our faith, who have gone on to their eternal rewards; I am so grateful for their direct and correct interpretation of scripture.

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