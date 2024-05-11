The Garden of Eden, Jan Brueghel - 1616

1 Peter 1:24 above speaks to the fragility of life. James 4:14, also addresses this, remarking, “Yet you do not know what tomorrow will bring. What is your life? For you are a mist that appears for a little time and then vanishes.”

We are proficient at ignoring this truth, that is, until we confront the death of som…