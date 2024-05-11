Embracing the Fragility of Life: Finding Purpose
1 Peter 1:24: “All people are like grass, and all their glory is like the flowers of the field; the grass withers, and the flowers fall, but the word of the Lord endures forever.”
1 Peter 1:24 above speaks to the fragility of life. James 4:14, also addresses this, remarking, “Yet you do not know what tomorrow will bring. What is your life? For you are a mist that appears for a little time and then vanishes.”
We are proficient at ignoring this truth, that is, until we confront the death of som…