Embracing Sovereignty: Acknowledging the Role of God in Salvation
Matthew 19:26, “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”
Salvation is by faith and not works
Let’s begin with the most basic premise regarding the Doctrine of Salvation; Redemption is accomplished by faith and not by works.
The Bible is replete with supporting verses such as Ephesians 2:8-9 “For by grace you have been saved through faith; and that not of yourselves, it is the gift of God; not as a result of wo…