Divided: Exploring Our Nation's Cultural Civil War
We are in the grip of an epidemic of deceit, murders, narcotics, sexual deviancy, and thefts. Who would have predicted this stunning combination?
I may be stating the obvious, but seeing our country’s sorry state of affairs is horrifying. What’s astonishing is that the feelings are as strong on both sides of the political spectrum. The left hates the history of the U.S., the right's denial of climate change, supposed complicity in white supremacy, and an unwillingness to be woke. At the same time…