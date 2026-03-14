The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Kinney's avatar
William Kinney
10h

In a follow on article could you write about how each views the tribulation differently. Most covenant types are prederists (not sure I spelled that correctly) and thus there will be no great tribulation with many believing we are in it now.

RC Sproul always had a hard time with the tribulation and considered himself a partial prederist in that there would be a last minute rapture and Christs church would meet him in the air as he returned for his second coming.

Dispensationalism makes the most sense in that God is Holy thus will not judge the just with the unjust.

Great topic and well written article my brother.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Inevitable Truth | Thad Brown
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thad M Brown, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture