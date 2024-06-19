Democracy vs a Constitutional Republic
“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Summary
The U.S. government is a constitutional republic, as mandated by Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution, which guarantees each state a republican form of government. James Madison, in Federalist No. 39, elaborates that a republic is a government deriving its powers from th…