It sounds like Scripture. It has been repeated from pulpits. Your grandmother probably said it.

But, it’s not in the Bible.

Where It Actually Comes From

John Wesley used the phrase in a sermon in the late 18th century, likely drawing from ancient Babylonian and Hebrew moral writings. Scholars trace elements of the idea even further back. It has deep cultural roots.

What it does not have is a single verse of Scripture behind it.

That matters more than most people realize; because the phrase does not just convey a harmless sentiment about personal hygiene. It carries a theological load it was never authorized to carry.

What the Bible Actually Says About Human Cleanliness

The irony here is precise.

The verse that comes closest to addressing human cleanliness before God says exactly the opposite of what the phrase implies.

Isaiah 64:6: “We have all become like one who is unclean, and all our righteous deeds are like a polluted garment; we all fade like a leaf, and our iniquities, like the wind, take us away.”

The Hebrew phrase translated “polluted garment” is בֶּגֶד עִדִּים (beged iddim): a garment soiled by menstrual discharge, ritually unclean under Mosaic law, untouchable. Isaiah is not reaching for a polite metaphor. He is reaching for the most viscerally repugnant image available in the ceremonial system to make his point impossible to soften.

The garments God finds repugnant are not our worst moments. They are our righteous deeds.

R.C. Sproul, in his sermon Clothed in Christ’s Righteousness at Ligonier Ministries, draws the conclusion plainly: “When we attempt to justify ourselves to make ourselves comfortable in the presence of God, to provide for ourselves our own handmade coverings, they are as filth, rags.”

You cannot wash your way to God. The very act of trying is, by God’s own description, unclean.

The Theological Trap in a Harmless Phrase

This is where the misquote becomes dangerous.

“Cleanliness is next to godliness,” repeated often enough and earnestly enough, quietly reinforces a specific theology: that external order, moral discipline, and personal righteousness bring one closer to God. That the cleaned-up life earns something. That the effort counts.

It does not.

John MacArthur states it without qualification in his sermon series Works or Grace? at Grace Community Church: “There are no works by which we can earn righteousness. There are none.”

Not partial works. Not well-intentioned works. None.

Titus 3:5 is the doctrinal nail: “He saved us, not because of works done by us in righteousness, but according to His own mercy, by the washing of regeneration and renewing of the Holy Spirit.”

Paul does not say our works were insufficient. He says they were not the basis. The category of works-as-qualification does not exist in the gospel. Salvation is mercy, applied by the Holy Spirit, independent of anything we present.

Ephesians 2:8–9 holds the same line: “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast.”

The gift is not a reward for the tidiest version of yourself.

What God Actually Requires

Sproul closes one of his Romans sermons with a prayer that deserves to be read slowly: “Father, by Thy Spirit, crush any hope in our breast that would think we could earn our way into heaven. Help us to despair altogether of our flesh and any pretense of righteousness we think we possess.”

Despair of our own righteousness. That is the starting point, not the destination.

Psalm 51:17: “The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit; a broken and contrite heart, O God, You will not despise.”

David does not offer God a clean life. He offers God a shattered one. And that, Scripture says, is exactly what God will not turn away.

Philippians 3:8–9 shows what the destination looks like. Paul, by his own accounting the most credentialed religious person in the room, calls his entire moral resume “rubbish” compared to “being found in Him, not having a righteousness of my own that comes from the law, but that which comes through faith in Christ, the righteousness from God that depends on faith.”

Not your righteousness. His. Received by faith. Imputed to the account of the one who comes with nothing.

MacArthur puts the entire exchange in one sentence from his sermon God’s Gift of Righteousness: “We cannot attain it; it has to be given to us, and it has to be given to us by grace.”

What to Do With This

The next time you hear “cleanliness is next to godliness” used as spiritual wisdom, ask where it is in Scripture. Silence will be the answer.

Read Isaiah 64:6 in its full context. Then read Isaiah 61:10 : “He has clothed me with garments of salvation; He has covered me with the robe of righteousness.” God’s answer to our beged iddim is not soap. It is a robe He provides Himself.

Examine whether your own approach to God is quietly works-oriented. External order and moral discipline are not the path to God. They are, at best, the fruit of having already found Him through Christ.

There is no amount of washing that qualifies you for the presence of a holy God.

The good news is that He already knew that; and sent His Son anyway.

2 Corinthians 5:21: “For our sake He made Him to be sin who knew no sin, so that in Him we might become the righteousness of God.”

That is not something you can earn. That is something you receive.

To His Glory,

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