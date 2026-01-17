The Inevitable Truth

Robin L
12hEdited

Everything you've said here is true Thad. And to a greater or lesser degree, I was rebellious most of my life. But God...was always Who I believed in, even though I didn't have a saving relationship with Jesus. In retrospect I can see His lifelong pursuit of me. His patience is a marvel; He carried me along until I was finally overcome by the sorrow of my sins, and turned to Him in full repentance. This is precisely what I pray for to happen to my unsaved loved ones and friends.

Having personally experienced how this works in the unredeemed, and thoroughly understanding the doctrine of grace, there is still some mystery for me in how this works. But there is also some mystery for me in the comprehension of the Holy Trinity, among a few other things in scripture.

A widespread Romans 1 rebellion has taken hold around the world, but most especially in the Western nations. It is probably more obvious in the West because we've been the largest congregation of Christians in the world; as the rebellion rises, it becomes more obvious in the lawless conduct and rebellious speech pervading our societies. The Lord warned us these things must come, therefore, they must.

Since His ways are not our ways, and our thoughts are not His thoughts (I'm thankful for that!), I meditate on all of these things, and always return to rest in His myriad and clear promises throughout scripture. Those of us who are His, and are called according to His purposes, will not miss Heaven. Nevertheless, this doesn't mean it's easy for us to witness the continued great falling away.

Today I have great sympathy for Lot, Isaiah and Jeremiah, and I absolutely marvel at Noah, Job and Daniel.

Maranatha!

Neural Foundry
6h

This theological framework around judicial hardening is really well articulated. The distinction between Pharaoh's self hardening and God's subsequent judicial hardening captures something critical about how persistent rejection creates its own irreversibility. What stuck with me is the idea that the warning itself is grace, becasue those already hardened wouldn't even care about the question. I've seen that dynamic play out where the most concerning cases are the ones without any concern at all.

