Last week in “Part I: Can You Say ‘No’ So Many Times That God Finally Agrees?” we examined several shocking passages that reveal a startling biblical truth: persistent rejection of Christ can provoke God’s judicial response, where He confirms people in their chosen rebellion and removes the opportunity for salvation.

Scripture doesn’t just warn about this possibility in isolated verses; it demonstrates a consistent pattern throughout redemptive history.

Matthew 12: Blasphemy Against Clear Evidence

Matthew 12:31-32 — “Therefore I tell you, every sin and blasphemy will be forgiven people, but the blasphemy against the Spirit will not be forgiven. And whoever speaks a word against the Son of Man will be forgiven, but whoever speaks against the Holy Spirit will not be forgiven, either in this age or in the age to come.”

The Pharisees witnessed Christ’s undeniable miracles, knew they were supernatural, yet deliberately attributed them to demonic power.

R.C. Sproul taught that the unpardonable sin is not a single act committed in a moment of weakness or ignorance. It is the final, settled rejection of Christ after full exposure to the truth of who He is. It reveals a heart so hardened that it calls light darkness and darkness light; a complete moral inversion that makes repentance psychologically and spiritually impossible.

The Pattern: Willful Rejection Leads to Judicial Hardening

Scripture reveals a consistent principle: persistent, willful rejection of clear truth eventually provokes God’s judicial response; He confirms people in their chosen unbelief, removing the opportunity for redemption.

Consider Pharaoh: He hardened his own heart repeatedly (Exodus 8:15, 32; 9:34), so at some point, God judicially hardened it (Exodus 4:21; 7:3; 9:12).

Consider Esau: Hebrews 12:16-17 says he “found no chance to repent, though he sought it with tears.” Much like Judas, his tears were tears of regret over the consequences, not genuine repentance toward God.

John MacArthur explains: “Esau is an example of those who willfully sin against God and who are given no second chance because of their exposure to the truth, and their advanced state of hardness.”

What This Means Practically

The Warning Is Itself Grace

These passages aren’t meant to create despair; they’re meant to create urgency.

2 Corinthians 6:2 — “Behold, now is the favorable time; behold, now is the day of salvation.”

The offer you reject today may never come again.

Evidence You Haven’t Crossed the Line

If you’re concerned about whether you’ve reached irreversible hardening, that concern itself indicates you haven’t.

Those who are judicially hardened don’t care. They’re completely at peace in their delusion, believing lies and calling evil good.

Paul Washer consistently teaches that the very fact that you’re troubled about your spiritual condition is evidence of God’s grace working in you. The hardened heart doesn’t worry; it’s comfortable in its rebellion.

The Danger Is Real Today

While 2 Thessalonians describes end-times hardening, the principle operates now.

Proverbs 29:1 — “He who is often reproved, yet stiffens his neck, will suddenly be broken beyond healing.”

A.W. Pink warned that every time the gospel is heard and rejected, the heart grows harder. Every time conviction is resisted, the conscience becomes more seared. There is a cumulative effect to sin that makes each subsequent rejection easier and repentance more difficult.

Signs of cultural judicial hardening include calling evil good and good evil, the inability to recognize basic moral truth despite clear evidence, and the celebration of what should bring shame.

These signs are no strangers to our modern culture.

The Balance: Security and Warning

True believers cannot apostatize, yet these warnings remain valid.

John 10:28-29 — “I give them eternal life, and they will never perish, and no one will snatch them out of My hand.”

Martyn Lloyd-Jones explained that these warnings are the very means by which God preserves His elect.

The true believer hears them and examines himself, cries out to God for grace, and perseveres. The false professor hears them and either comes to genuine faith or reveals his true nature by turning away completely.

The Most Terrifying Judgment

The most terrifying judgment God can bring isn’t immediate destruction.

It’s abandonment.

R.C. Sproul taught that hell begins on earth when God removes His restraining grace and gives people over to themselves. They wanted autonomy—life without God’s interference—and God grants their request. The result is not freedom but bondage to their own depravity, confirmed and sealed by divine decree.

Giving people exactly what they’ve demanded: life without His truth, confirmation in delusion, and removal forever of the opportunity for salvation.

Today Is the Day

Hebrews 3:15 — “Today, if you hear His voice, do not harden your hearts.”

Every rejection makes the next one easier. Every hardening makes the next one harder to reverse. Every “not now” risks becoming “too late.”

Can you do something that forever forecloses the possibility of salvation?

Yes. You can persistently refuse to love the truth until God confirms you in your chosen rebellion.

There’s only one question that matters.

Will you?

