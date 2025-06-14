“The Temptation of Christ” by Ary Scheffer (1854)

We live in a time when identity and behavior are often treated as the same, especially in areas of sexuality and addiction. However, Scripture and centuries of Christian teaching offer a different, clearer perspective: temptation itself is not sin.

It becomes sin only when we indulge it.

This distinction is not just theological hair-splitting.

It’s essential to understanding ourselves, our struggles, and the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Temptation Is Universal

Temptation is part of the human experience. Even Jesus was tempted:

“For we do not have a high priest who is unable to sympathize with our weaknesses, but one who in every respect has been tempted as we are, yet without sin.”

— Hebrews 4:15, ESV

Temptation is not sinful. If it were, Jesus would have sinned. Instead, He showed that temptation is common to men and that it can be resisted.

The pull of temptation is not the same as participation in it.

James outlines the path temptation takes:

“Each person is tempted when he is lured and enticed by his own desire. Then desire when it has conceived gives birth to sin, and sin when it is fully grown brings forth death.”

— James 1:14–15, ESV

The temptation itself is not the problem—it’s what we do with it that matters.

Temptations Differ—But the Process Is the Same

We are all tempted, but not all in the same ways. Some face same-sex attraction. Others are drawn to pornography, drugs, hate, or gossip.

The nature of the temptation may vary, but the biblical truth does not.

To illustrate this, most gays believe that they were born that way. Many believers contend that they chose that lifestyle. Both are wrong!

While it may be true that gays experienced same-sex attraction even from a young age, that attraction itself is a form of temptation, it’s not their identity, nor sin.

They were neither born gay nor did they choose the temptation.

However, everyone chooses whether or not to act on their temptation.

The one who experiences temptation is not sinning because of the appeal itself. The sin begins when that desire is entertained, pursued, or acted upon; in thought, word, or deed.

The same holds whether the temptation is drugs, lust, anger, or any other sinful desire.

In summary, the desire is a temptation; the indulgence is the sin.

Martin Luther offered this insight:

“You cannot keep birds from flying over your head, but you can keep them from building a nest in your hair.”

We may not control the arrival of temptation, but we are fully responsible for what we do next.

Theologian D.A. Carson writes:

“Sin is not simply a matter of doing bad things. It is first and foremost a matter of worshiping wrongly. What you long for, what you give yourself to; that is what shapes whether temptation becomes sin.”

God Defines Sin—Not Us

In today’s culture, however, many are offended by the idea that specific actions are labeled as sinful.

Instead of absolutes, many prefer moral relativism, which suggests that moral judgments are influenced by social, cultural, and historical context.

But we must remember: it is not we who define sin; God does.

“The sum of Your word is truth, and every one of Your righteous judgments is everlasting.”

— Psalm 119:160, NASB

God’s Word defines what is good and what is evil.

That standard remains unchanged over time, regardless of trends or social approval.

“Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness.”

— Isaiah 5:20, ESV

We don’t have the authority to revise God’s definitions to suit modern tastes.

To say that something is sinful is not hateful; it is faithful.

It is obedience to God, who alone determines right from wrong.

As Charles Spurgeon said:

“Sin is sin whether it is fashionable or not.”

Love Does Not Mean That We Celebrate Sin

Beyond the love of acceptance, some interpret love as unqualified affirmation.

But biblical love never affirms what God condemns.

Rosaria Butterfield, a former professor who lived in a same-sex relationship before coming to Christ, put it this way:

“To be converted, I had to learn that sin does not lose its character as sin because I loved it.”

Loving people means pointing them to the truth, even when it’s difficult.

Truth without love may seem harsh.

But love without truth is a lie.

“Faithful are the wounds of a friend; profuse are the kisses of an enemy.”

— Proverbs 27:6, ESV

We Are All Sinners, But Some Are Saved

All of us sin and are therefore sinners.

The difference between the believer and the unbeliever is not temptations, but grace.

“For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.”

— Romans 3:23, ESV

The gospel is not that we stop being tempted.

It’s that we are no longer defined or condemned by our sin. We have been rescued and made new.

“But such were some of you. But you were washed, you were sanctified, you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and by the Spirit of our God.”

— 1 Corinthians 6:11, ESV

That’s the good news we offer to the world: a new identity in Christ.

Our Response: Grace, Truth, and the Gospel

What should our posture be toward those facing temptation?

Compassion — We, too, are tempted and need grace.

Clarity — God’s Word is the standard, not our or the world’s opinion.

Courage — Speaking the truth may bring rejection, but silence brings ruin.

Gospel hope — Christ saves sinners, including us.

John MacArthur reminds us:

“The church is not a showcase for saints; it is a hospital for sinners.”

We speak the truth because we love, not because we want to condemn.

Conclusion: Our Identity Is Not in Our Temptations

The world declares, “You are your desires.”

The gospel states: “You are more than your temptations.”

You are created in God’s image and called to live in holiness, not in slavery to sin.

“No temptation has overtaken you except what is common to mankind. And God is faithful; He will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, He will also provide a way out so that you can endure it.”

— 1 Corinthians 10:13, NIV

We do not stand on the moral high ground; we stand on grace.

Let’s offer that same grace to others by telling the truth about sin, the power of Christ, and the hope of redemption.