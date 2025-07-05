The Lord’s Prayer - James Tissot - 1886

The Foundation of Biblical Prayer

Prayer remains one of the most misunderstood disciplines in the Christian life.

Most believers approach prayer as spiritual grocery shopping. They present God with their wish list and expect expedited delivery. Others treat prayer like a 911 emergency service, only calling when a crisis strikes.

Scripture reveals a radically different model.

Christ’s Model: The Lord’s Prayer

Jesus didn’t give His disciples theory about prayer. He gave them a template.

Matthew 6:9-13 records: “Pray then like this: ‘Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name. Your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.”

John MacArthur explains the profound significance: “The Lord’s Prayer is not a prayer to be repeated thoughtlessly, but a pattern to be followed thoughtfully. It teaches us to pray with reverence, submission, dependence, and forgiveness” (The MacArthur Study Bible).

Notice the structure. The prayer begins with reverence for God’s character, not requests for personal needs.

The sequence matters:

God’s glory comes first

His kingdom takes priority

His will supersedes ours

Our needs follow His purposes

A.W. Pink emphasizes this priority: “The order of the petitions in the Lord’s Prayer is of vital importance. First, God’s glory; then, man’s good. First, God’s rights; then, man’s needs. First, the kingdom of heaven; then, our daily bread” (An Exposition of the Sermon on the Mount).

This isn’t a formula to recite. It’s a framework that transforms how we approach the throne of grace.

Paul’s Prayer Pattern: Spiritual Maturity Over Temporal Comfort

The apostle Paul demonstrates how mature believers are to pray for one another.

Colossians 1:9-12 reveals Paul’s priorities: “And so, from the day we heard, we have not ceased to pray for you, asking that you may be filled with the knowledge of His will in all spiritual wisdom and understanding, so as to walk in a manner worthy of the Lord, fully pleasing to Him: bearing fruit in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of God; being strengthened with all power, according to His glorious might, for all endurance and patience with joy; giving thanks to the Father, who has qualified you to share in the inheritance of the saints in light.”

Paul, who is constantly afflicted physically, prays for spiritual growth rather than comfort.

Martyn Lloyd-Jones illuminates Paul’s approach: “The apostle Paul never prayed for the removal of difficulties from the lives of Christian people; he prayed that they might be given grace and strength to go through their difficulties” (Spiritual Depression).

His requests focus on:

Knowledge of God’s will

Spiritual wisdom and understanding

Walking worthy of Christ

Bearing fruit in good works

Increasing knowledge of God

Strength for endurance and patience

Thankful hearts

Compare this to most contemporary prayer requests. Paul asks for character transformation; we ask for circumstantial changes.

Additional Biblical Instructions for Prayer

Scripture provides additional specific guidance for how we should pray.

1 Thessalonians 5:17 commands: “Pray without ceasing.” Prayer isn’t relegated to specific times but permeates every moment of life.

R.C. Sproul clarifies this command: “The phrase ‘pray without ceasing’ does not mean that we are to be in a state of constant verbal prayer, but that we are to live in a spirit of constant communion with God” (Essential Truths of the Christian Faith).

Philippians 4:6-7 instructs: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Thanksgiving accompanies every request.

James 5:16 declares: “Therefore, confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed. The prayer of a righteous person has great power as it is working.” Righteousness, not eloquence, gives prayer its power.

Paul Washer emphasizes this principle: “The power of prayer is not in the one who prays, but in the One who hears prayer. It is not the sincerity of the one praying that makes prayer effective, but the sovereignty and grace of the God who answers” (The Gospel Call and True Conversion).

1 John 5:14-15 provides assurance: “And this is the confidence that we have toward Him, that if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us. And if we know that He hears us in whatever we ask, we know that we have the requests that we have asked of Him.” God’s will, not our desires, determines the answer.

Practical Application for Daily Prayer

Biblical prayer requires intentional practice and spiritual awareness.

Begin with worship. Acknowledge God’s character before presenting requests. Follow Christ’s model in the Lord’s Prayer.

Pray for spiritual growth. Use Paul’s prayers in Ephesians and Colossians as templates for praying over family, friends, and fellow believers.

Include thanksgiving. Every prayer should contain gratitude for God’s past faithfulness, current provisions, and future promises.

Confess sin regularly. James instructs believers to confess to one another, but confession to God must also precede every prayer.

Align requests with Scripture. John’s promise that God hears prayers offered according to His will requires knowing His will through His Word.

Martyn Lloyd-Jones provides practical wisdom: “Do not start your day by reading the newspapers; start it by reading your Bible. Do not start your day by thinking about the problems you have to face; start it by thinking about God” (Spiritual Depression).

Until next week, examine your prayer life against Scripture’s model. Replace requests for temporal comfort with prayers for spiritual growth. Watch how God transforms both your prayers and your heart.

To your spiritual growth,

Thad M Brown

P.S. Which aspect of biblical prayer represents your most significant growth opportunity? Reply and let me know—I read every response personally.

