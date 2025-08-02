Vincent van Gogh - Valley with Ploughman Seen from Above 1889

Continuing with the patterns discussed last week, the following eight additional patterns are detailed below.

These patterns demonstrate what John MacArthur notes about repetition: God “uses repetition of basic truths as a means to accentuate their importance and to help his readers understand and remember them.”

A.W. Pink consistently emphasized that these patterns reveal “the supremacy of God, the sufficiency of Christ, and the absolute need for a Spirit-wrought, Scripture-anchored faith.”

1. “If/Then” or “Since/Therefore” Pattern

This pattern shows logical progression from theological truth to practical application:

Romans 12:1 - “Therefore, I urge you, brothers and sisters, in view of God’s mercy, to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice”

Ephesians 4:1 - “Therefore, I, a prisoner for serving the Lord, beg you to lead a life worthy of your calling”

Colossians 3:1 - “Since, then, you have been raised with Christ, set your hearts on things above”

2. “Already/Not Yet” Pattern

This tension appears throughout Scripture, showing present reality versus future fulfillment:

1 John 3:2 - “Dear friends, now we are children of God, and what we will be has not yet been made known”

Philippians 1:6 - “He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion”

Here’s the sequence that plays out: Justification is complete; sanctification is ongoing; yet glorification is yet to come.

3. “Call and Response” Pattern

God’s calling always demands a human response:

Isaiah 6:8 - God calls: “Whom shall I send?” Isaiah responds: “Here am I. Send me!”

Romans 1:1 - Paul describes himself as “called to be an apostle”

God has always expected His people to live according to their calling - this isn’t legalism but loving obedience.

4. “Death and Life” Pattern

The pattern of dying to self and living to Christ:

Romans 6:11 - “Count yourselves dead to sin but alive to God in Christ Jesus”

Galatians 2:20 - “I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me”

2 Corinthians 4:10 - “Always carrying about in the body the dying of the Lord Jesus, that the life of Jesus also may be manifested in our body”

This pattern helps explain the gospel more effectively.

5. “Promise and Fulfillment” Pattern

God’s faithfulness across covenant history:

Abraham’s promise → Christ’s fulfillment

Davidic covenant → Messianic kingship

New covenant promised → Christ’s blood establishes it

This pattern suggests that pledges can lead to actual spiritual gain.

6. “Indicative and Imperative” Pattern

What God has done (indicative) followed by what we must do (imperative):

Ephesians 2:8-10 - Saved by grace (indicative) → created for good works (imperative)

1 Peter 2:9 - You are chosen (indicative) → declare His praises (imperative)

This pattern shows new positions that lead to future benefits and responsibilities.

7. “Wisdom and Foolishness” Pattern

The contrast between godly and worldly wisdom:

Proverbs contrasts the wise and foolish consistently

1 Corinthians 1:18-25 - The cross appears foolish, but is God’s wisdom

James 3:13-18 - Earthly versus heavenly wisdom

Somewhat self-evident, but this shows the futility of this world against the beauty of the world of salvation.

8. “Light and Darkness” Pattern

The spiritual contrast throughout Scripture:

John 1:5 - “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it”

1 John 1:5-7 - Walking in light versus darkness

Ephesians 5:8 - “For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord”

Again, similar to wisdom and foolishness, only using the concepts of light and darkness as the contrast.

Conclusion

All these patterns ultimately point to Christ as the center of Scripture. He is the Light that overcomes darkness, the Life that conquers death, the Wisdom of God that appears foolish to the world, the fulfillment of every promise, and the One who perfectly walked worthy of His calling.

Understanding these patterns transforms Bible study from an academic exercise into a transformative encounter with the living God, who has consistently revealed Himself throughout His Word. This is why context and connection matter so profoundly; they reveal not just information about God, but God Himself.

The goal isn't pattern recognition for its own sake, but rather a deeper communion with the God who designed these patterns to draw us into a relationship with Him.

What patterns in God’s Word have you been able to recognize in your reading this week? Please share your experience in the comments. Thank you for your interest in furthering your spiritual walk.