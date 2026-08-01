The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

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Michelle's avatar
Michelle
18h

Still reading, but looks like this paragraph fell victim to formatting: “Thus, the search for a solution; socialism appears to sound plausible.we reminded we live”

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1 reply by Inevitable Truth | Thad Brown
Robin L's avatar
Robin L
1d

Excellent words, and thought provoking. Daily I marvel and give thanks that the Lord graced me with the kindness of placing me in the United States of America as a naturally born citizen, in the times He did.

As a nation we are clearly broken, and crumbling, because even the greatest country will falter and fall, all in His timing and in the manner of His sovereign design. It is painful to witness, and yet we know there is no earthly solution...but our Savior, who offers the true and eternal solution, is coming.

As I read scripture, the story of human history is one of creation and blessing, then complacency, then severe pride and rebellion against the Lord, then judgment and collapse, and then gracious renewal...over and over again. Recognizing this tedious cycle, watching nations, and people, rise and fall, creates a sense of weariness in my spirit. (I can't fathom how God endures it.) This world is in no condition to be our forever home and the USA is not entering a new Golden Age, regardless of our past glories, and no matter what our silly politicians promise. The wise do understand.

There's no lasting, uplifting solution, outside of Jesus Christ, no matter how seemingly good life may be. (I confess my own personal circumstances are now bordering on Jobian-which I accept as the Lord weaning me even further away from this life. I'm so ready to go home.)

Even the wealthiest, most productive, and overall satisfied person on this earth is eternally doomed without our Savior.

So, what's man's purpose?! God determined for us to reproduce, and live for fairly short periods of time (after the Fall), generation by generation, in order to populate and fulfill His coming eternal kingdom. In the simplest terms, this goes to the heart of His Plan A.

For Believers, we are called to praise and glorify Him and share the gospel, no matter our circumstances, and no matter what happens to our country. He walks alongside us for as long as we are here. Come quickly, Lord Jesus!

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