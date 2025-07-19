John MacArthur, Pastor 1939-2025

2 Timothy 4:7-8 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved His appearing.”

On July 14, 2025, Pastor John MacArthur finished his earthly race at 6:17 PM California time. For 56 years at Grace Community Church, he stood behind the same pulpit, opened the same Book, and proclaimed the same unchanging truth with unwavering consistency.

But what made John truly extraordinary was Christ shining through John’s faithful surrender.

The Christ We Saw in Consistency

John MacArthur arrived at Grace Community Church in 1969 as a 30-year-old unknown and remained with the same church until his final breath.

Week after week, year after year, decade after decade, he opened Scripture and systematically worked through every Book of the Bible, sometimes twice. When asked why he never sought a larger ministry platform, his response was simple: “God called me here.”

Although we will miss John, it was Christ who made his 56 years truly extraordinary, shining through his faithful consistency.

The Christ We Saw in Contentment

While prosperity preachers accumulated private jets and mansions, MacArthur lived in the same community he served. While others built media empires for personal wealth, he channeled book royalties and radio proceeds back into ministry and educational institutions.

He founded The Master’s Seminary in 1986 to train pastors in expository preaching and established The Master’s University to educate young people in biblical truth. He created worldwide training networks through The Master’s Academy International, equipping indigenous pastors in 18 countries to faithfully handle God’s Word.

1 Timothy 6:6-8 “But godliness with contentment is great gain, for we brought nothing into the world, and we cannot take anything out of the world. But if we have food and clothing, with these we will be content.”

Although we will miss John, it was Christ whose treasure in heaven was reflected through John’s earthly contentment.

The Christ We Saw in Courage

When California’s government ordered churches closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, most pastors complied without question. MacArthur studied Scripture, prayed, and concluded that government has no authority to prohibit Christian worship.

He reopened Grace Community Church, faced legal battles, endured media attacks, and stood firm.

Not because he was rebellious, but because he believed Acts 5:29: “We must obey God rather than men.”

Although we will miss John, it was Christ whose truth was proclaimed without compromise through an uncompromising, courageous servant.

The Christ We Saw in Character

In 56 years of public ministry, no financial scandal touched John MacArthur—no moral failure. No hidden sins exposed. No secret affairs, embezzlement, or abuse of power.

Critics searched for decades, questioning the value of his home (the same house where he raised four faithful children, one that was appreciated solely through California’s real estate market), examining a watch (a gift from his congregation for 50 years of faithful service), and scrutinizing his lifestyle. What they found was exactly what his congregation knew: a man who lived consistently what he preached.

1 Timothy 3:2 reminds us that an overseer must be “above reproach.” Through decades of faithful marriage to Patricia, consistent character in both public and private life, and integrity in handling both truth and finances, MacArthur demonstrated what pastoral faithfulness looks like.

Although we will miss John, it was Christ whose holiness was reflected through the character of a life lived above reproach.

The Christ We Saw Through Personal Cultivation

In 1980, as a new believer in Southern California, I discovered something that would shape the next 45 years of my life. John MacArthur wasn’t just a voice on the radio; he became my theological mentor through 45-60 minute, twice-daily commutes to Pasadena and later to Santa Monica.

Every day, his systematic exposition of Scripture filled my car and my heart. I didn’t just listen; I summarized his sermons and taught them to others in small Bible studies. Even when employers forbade me from continuing these studies, God provided new employment, and I resumed teaching what John had taught me.

Through John’s faithful exposition, I watched Christ teach me to handle His Word with precision, conviction, and reverence. Thousands of us share similar testimonies; students who never set foot in his classroom but sat under his teaching nonetheless.

Although we will miss John, it was Christ whose Word was faithfully transmitted through a disciple who pointed beyond himself to the ultimate Teacher.

The Christ We Saw in Biblical Communication

Over 3,000 sermons. More than 150 individual books and monographs, with an additional 30 multi-author works. His publications have been translated into more than two dozen languages, including ten or more titles each in French, Spanish, Romanian, German, Korean, Russian, Portuguese, and Italian. The MacArthur Study Bible has sold over one million copies worldwide.

What made his publishing ministry even more remarkable was his approach to contracts. “I’ve always had a simple policy, and that is I never negotiate a [book] contract. If I want to write a book and I feel the publisher’s committed to publishing it, I’ll accept whatever they offer. It doesn’t matter what it is. If I don’t seek it, then I can accept it from the Lord.” He refused to bargain for higher royalties, trusting God’s providence over profit.

2 Timothy 4:2 “Preach the word; be ready in season and out of season; reprove, rebuke, and exhort, with complete patience and teaching.”

Although we will miss John, it was Christ whose Word was faithfully exposited through 56 years of biblical teaching.

The Christ We Saw in Constancy

John MacArthur wasn’t perfect. He made mistakes and certainly had blind spots. But he ran his race with endurance, fought his fight with courage, and kept the faith with consistency.

Simply stated, John endured to the very end.

Hebrews 13:7 “Remember your leaders, those who spoke to you the Word of God. Consider the outcome of their way of life, and imitate their faith.”

Although we will miss John MacArthur, it was Christ whose endurance shone so brightly through him that even His servant’s shadow pointed us to the Light of the World.

Until We Meet Again…

The race is finished. The fight is won. Faith has become sight.

Somewhere in glory, John MacArthur stands before the Savior he proclaimed for 86 years and hears those words every faithful servant longs to hear:

“Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your master.”

1 Corinthians 13:12 “For now we see in a mirror dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I have been fully known.”

This was John’s favorite verse. How perfectly it captures his life from knowing in part to knowing fully.

The mirror has been set aside. The race is complete. The reflection has become reality.

Although we will miss John, it was Christ who allowed us to see Him through a faithful man’s lifelong journey from faith to sight.

Until we meet again at the feet of Jesus,

Thad M Brown

P.S. What reflection of Christ did you see most clearly through John MacArthur’s ministry? His consistency, contentment, courage, character, or teaching? Share your thoughts below.