The Inevitable Truth

The Inevitable Truth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christy's avatar
Christy
Mar 11

We made bracelets (mine was a necklace because it was too long) out of beads with the first letter of each word of our verse.

Bscaliyhabrtmadtewaytgaafthtiiyygar

But sanctify Crist as Lord in your heart, and be ready to make a defense to everyone who asks you to give an answer for the hope that is in you, yet with gentleness and reverence. 1 Peter 3:15.

I've wanted to memorize this verse, but never made the time. The letters helped immensely.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Scot Darby's avatar
Scot Darby
Mar 8

Excellent article! This equips believers for spiritual victory.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Thad M. Brown, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture